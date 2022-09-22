Lifestyle

Check-in at these five unique hotels in Finland

Sep 22, 2022

The "happiest country in the world," Finland is known for its enchanting lakes and breathtaking landscapes that act as a major tourist attraction. People from around the world travel to this scenic destination throughout the year. And to notch up their memorable experience the country houses some really unique hotels. Check out these five unique hotels in Finland for an extraordinary stay.

Ice and snow Arctic Snow Hotel

Touted as the world's largest of its kind, Arctic Snow Hotel can easily accommodate about 70 guests. Every year during winter, the hotel is carved from snow and ice. And believe us, it looks different each year! The room, bed, restaurant, bar, and everything else are made of ice. The room temperature varies from 0 to 5 degrees Celsius. Brrr..so cold!

Feel regal The SnowCastle of Kemi

Well, here's your chance to live like your favorite character from the Game of Thrones. The SnowCastle of Kemi sprawls across a whopping 20,000 square meters and is completely made of snow. Its highest tower stands about 20 meters tall and the longest walls are over 1,000 meters long. As astonishing as it may sound, this hotel once used to have three floors!

Prison hotel Hotel Katajanokka

Hotel Katajanokka in Helsinki was a former prison that was built by Tsar Nicholas back in 1837. Today, you can sentence yourself to a night in this prison-turned-hotel, fortunately, as a guest. Factually, in 2002, five priests had blessed this hotel and removed all the negative energies of the erstwhile inhabitants. The walls of this property are one meter thick and windows are triple-glazed.

Secluded Arctic Land Adventure Glass Igloos

If you ever wished to stay in an igloo, here's your chance. This is one of the most remote igloo setups in the world which is absolutely secluded and far away from any larger settlements. The feeling of loneliness creeps in right from the beginning as there are only a few igloos here. Wild reindeer could be your neighbors here.

A work of poetry Klaus K Hotel

Klaus K Hotel is located inside the 19th-century Rake building and has 171 well-appointed rooms. It is inspired by the country's most important poetry book called Kalevala. Each of the rooms illustrates one of the themes contained in 50 songs from this book including desire, envy, mysticism, passion, etc. The decor of these rooms differs in art and mood, making them highly visually appealing.