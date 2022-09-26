Lifestyle

5 hiking trails to best experience Peru

Written by Anujj Trehaan Sep 26, 2022

Calling all hikers! Check out these five adventurous hiking trails in Peru.

When it comes to the best-hiking destinations, there's no chance one could ever miss out on Peru. Featuring three topographies - jungles, mountains, and arid coasts, this country is a hiker's paradise. To discover the thrilling side of Peru, these five stunning hiking trails are worth bookmarking for some much-needed adventure. Strap on your boots and let's begin!

Super easy Lomas de Lúcumo

If you're looking for a short hike, Lomas de Lúcumo is just the one. It is a four-kilometer-long trail that may only take you about 2.5 hours for a round trip. On the way, you will spot some caves, a rock climbing area, and some wildlife too. It is best to plan a hike on a weekday as it is usually packed during weekends.

Through plantations and canyons Full Circuit to Gocta Waterfalls

Gocta is one of the tallest waterfalls in the world. To see this 771-meter-tall waterfalls, one must begin the trek from San Pablo. The trail is well-marked and you cross a host of small villages, coffee plantations, deep valleys, and canyons. The 15-kilometer long route is moderate, on the difficulty level, and may take you about six-eight hours to complete it.

The most pictureque Laguna 69 trek

Laguna 69 trek is a moderate trek. It is 13 kilometers long and can easily take you five-six hours to reach and come back. It is among the most picturesque hiking trails in Peru, with snow-capped mountains and turquoise water dominating the scenery. The trail eases into an ascent for most of the route, however, the last 30-40 minutes is quite a climb.

Through valleys and rivers Inca Trail to Machu Pichu

This is among the most popular and difficult hiking routes in Peru. Starting off with relatively flat terrain, this trail cuts through valleys, mountains, rivers, and small Inca ruins. The final climb is a set of stairs to the Sun Gate from where you can see Machu Pichu. The trail, which is 42 kilometers one way, may take you about three-five days to conquer.

Highest of its kind Cordillera Huayhuash

Cordillera Huayhuash is the ultimate mountain trekking experience in Peru. It is a strenuous hike with a whopping 120-kilometer-long trail that can take you about 12 days to cover it. It is one of the world's highest trekking circuits with an elevation of 3963 to 5020 meters above sea level. On the way, you will see glacial lakes, Andean peaks, and more.