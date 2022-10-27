Lifestyle

5 hiking trails in Manali too thrilling to miss

Written by Anujj Trehaan Oct 27, 2022, 02:25 pm 2 min read

These 5 trails in Manali are perfect for a hike or trek

Dotted with stunning lakes, alpine vegetation, and snow-capped mountains, the picturesque hill station of Manali is a paradise for travelers. In fact, if you are someone who enjoys a hike or trek, you are in for the thrill of a lifetime too! Here are five enchantingly stirring trails in Manali that are suitable for people of all fitness and experience levels. Check them out!

Apple orchards Jogini Waterfalls

A hike to Jogini Waterfalls only takes you a few hours as you start from Bahang Village. The trail takes you through stunning apple orchards, tall pine trees, and small water streams. Once you climb up the waterfall, the scenic vistas of rolling meadows and verdant mountains make it worth the effort. The hike is fun, beautiful, easy, and perfect for kids and beginners.

Deodar and pine forests Lamadugh Trek

Lamadugh Trek is known to be as pretty as a postcard. It ranks easy to moderate on the difficulty level and can take you about two days to conquer it. The trail takes you through stunning deodar and pine forest, only to further mesmerize you with the beauty of the Kullu Valley, Bara Shigri Glacier, and the famous peaks of Deo Tibba and Indrasan.

Iconic and stunning Bijli Mahadev Trek

The trail to Bijli Mahadev Temple takes you to an altitude of 8,000 ft above ground level. The path is dotted with apple orchards, paddy fields, and lush forests, which make it superbly breathtaking. This trek ranks moderate on the difficulty level and can take you about a day to cover it fully. The destination temple is culturally-rich, beautiful, and legendary.

Changing terrains Hampta Pass Trek

Hampta Pass Trek is one slightly challenging trek that you can consider. The trail's terrain keeps vividly changing after every few hours, which makes it both idyllic and thrilling. You can cover this high-altitude trek at 14,000 ft in about six days. On the way, you traverse through villages in the Kullu district and cross multiple stunning campsites.

Strenuous and beautiful Friendship Peak

This peak is only friends with hikers or trekkers that aren't faint-hearted. You cover an altitude of 17,354 ft above sea level, for which it can easily take you eight to 10 days of strenuous effort. The views of surrounding peaks showcase this trail's beautiful side. Bakkarthach is Manali's first base camp and then the trek takes you through multiple high-altitude spots.