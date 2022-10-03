Lifestyle

These unique accommodations in the US are absolutely mind-boggling

Written by Anujj Trehaan Oct 03, 2022, 04:39 pm 2 min read

Check-in at these five unique accommodations in the US.

The United States of America is a melting pot of cultures. A trip to this stunning destination that houses a multitude of monuments, heritage sites, natural wonders, architecture marvels, cuisines, and markets is bound to be extraordinary. In case you want to make your vacation a notch more interesting, check out these five unique accommodations in the US that'll intrigue your inner artist.

Arkansas Beckham Creek Cave Lodge

Beckham Creek Cave Lodge gives you an opportunity to travel back in time. It is a 5,800-meter square cave that's nestled in the Ozark Mountains and now functions as a high-end retreat. Here, you live like a caveman but with a tinge of modernity as it has showers, 75-inch televisions, and Wi-Fi. The folks organize caving so you can explore more caves.

Arizona Grand Canyon Caverns Suite

If you ever wished for some peace and time away from people, this accommodation is where you need to head. Grand Canyon Caverns Suite is built 70 meters underground, in an old mine. The property is so silent that you may hear your own heartbeat. If the silence is bothersome or scary, you can use a record player, a salient feature of your room.

New Mexico The Victorian Mansion

The Victorian Mansion in Los Alamos may look ordinary on the outside, but this hotel features six unusually themed suites designed by over 200 artisans and craftsmen in 1864. These are the 50's Suite, Gypsy Suite, Roman Suite, Egyptian Suite, French Suite, and Pirate Suite. You also get a private butler during your stay for with fresh and tempting breakfast each morning.

Boston The Liberty

The Liberty, a luxury collection hotel in Boston used dot be a prison, Charles Street Jail, in 1891. Today, it is a beautiful hotel offering a luxurious stay! The property has 298 cells (we mean rooms and suites) that offer sweeping views of the city's skyline and Charles River. When here, you can participate in yoga or cooking classes or join their film club.

California Bardessono Hotel and Spa

Bardessono is an eco-friendly accommodation in Napa Valley that focuses on minimizing its impact on the environment. This hotel features decor made with salvaged materials and uses geothermal heating and solar power to produce energy. In addition to this, when you stay here, you get free bicycles to ride around famous vineyards nearby. You can also relax in a pool on the roof.