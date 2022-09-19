Lifestyle

Ireland calling? Check out these 5 unique Irish hotels

Ireland calling? Check out these 5 unique Irish hotels

Written by Anujj Trehaan Sep 19, 2022, 04:12 pm 2 min read

Check-in at these five unique hotels in Ireland for an unforgettable stay.

Ireland amasses a lot of love for its scenic landscapes. Fondly called the 'Emerald Isle,' this stunning country is also a crowd-puller for its vibrant cities that are tucked beside mesmerizing cliffs and bays. So if you're planning a trip to this idyllic destination and want to stay somewhere out of the ordinary, consider yourself sorted. Here are five unique hotels in Ireland.

800-year-old Ashford Castle

Have you always wanted to stay in a castle and feel regal? Well, here's your chance. Ashford Castle is an 800-year-old establishment near Corrib Lake and the only Forbes Five-Star Hotel in the country. The rooms feature a royal decor and the castle has an in-house restaurant, swimming pool, and spa center too. When here, indulge in horse riding, clay-shooting, and other thrilling activities.

Eco-lodge Gyreum

Built by documentary maker Colum Stapleton, Gyreum looks like a UFO that landed on Ireland's rural hillside. This eco-lodge is the perfect place for group retreats where you and your companions can gather around its in-house copper fire circle and enjoy. The property uses geothermal and solar heating systems for power and recycled water for shower facilities. Truly unique, isn't it?

So swanky The G Hotel and Spa

When you dawn upon the fact that Princess Beatrice's royal wedding hat and G Hotel has been designed by the same person, it's a no-brainer to stay at this property when in Ireland. This hotel features modern, Art Deco, and Baroque styles, making it exceptionally visually appealing. It houses eight treatment rooms, a crystal steam room, a rain shower, and a sauna.

From the 16th century Dromoland Castle Hotel

Dromoland Castle was founded back in the day by the O'Briens Gaelic family, the descendants of Brian Boroimhe. It was partially rebuilt in the 16th century and today, it's one of the most unique hotels in Ireland. The castle entails an interesting history and all the rooms have preserved historical features. It houses a spa center, restaurant and bar, and golf course.

School-turned-hotel Clayton Hotel Ballsbridge

Nestled in Dublin, Clayton Hotel Ballsbridge is an iconic, 19th-century Masonic Orphan School that has been restored and converted into a hotel. The property has 335 swanky rooms, featuring all modern amenities like television, soundproof windows, air conditioning, iron, etc. Additionally, this hotel also has an in-house restaurant, a roastery, an outdoor terrace, and multiple sprawling gardens for you to lounge about.