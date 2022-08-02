World

Who was al-Zawahiri, al-Qaeda chief killed in US drone strike?

Aug 02, 2022

Al-Zawahiri was announced as the second 'General Emir' of al-Qaeda in 2011.

The United States has killed al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike—carried out by the Central Intelligence Agency—in Kabul on Sunday. Appointed as the successor to Osama bin Laden, al-Zawahiri headed al-Qaeda for over a decade before being killed. Once a surgeon, how did the Egyptian national come to manage one of the biggest terror outfits in the world? Here's more on al-Zawahiri.

The 71-year-old slain al-Qaeda boss helped coordinate the September 11, 2001, attacks in the US, after which he had been on the run for 20 years with a $25 million bounty on his head.

According to experts, however, al-Zawahiri lacked the charm that helped Osama bin Laden mobilize radicals throughout the globe, but he freely lent his analytical skills to the al-Qaeda cause.

Details Egyptian national, served in the army

Al-Zawahiri was born in Giza, Egypt, on June 19, 1951. He had studied medicine to become a surgeon; bin Laden had a civil engineering degree and studied business and economic administration. He had even served in the Egyptian Army for three years. He was announced as al-Qaeda's second General Emir after the US killed bin Laden in Pakistan's Abbottabad in 2011.

Arrest Joined the Muslim Brotherhood at age 14

In 1981, al-Zawahiri, along with hundreds of others, was arrested for the assassination of Egypt's third president Anwar Sadat. Aged 30 at the time and a member of the Muslim Brotherhood (since age 14), al-Zawahiri was allegedly tortured by the Egyptian Police while in prison. He had reportedly been a senior member of terror outfits that have attacked Africa, Asia, North America, and Europe.

EIJ Formed EIJ, became a member of al-Qaeda

Al-Zawahiri founded the Egyptian Islamic Jihad (EIJ) in the late 1970s and later merged it with al-Qaeda. He was a key figure behind many terror attacks at the close of the 20th century, like the Tanzania and Kenya bombings of 1998, which targeted the US embassies, and even the 9/11 attacks. He developed a close relationship with bin Laden as a member of al-Qaeda.

Kabul Al-Zawahiri killed in drone strike

The US killed al-Zawahiri in a "precision strike" in Kabul, the capital of the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan on Sunday, said US President Joe Biden. This is undoubtedly the biggest blow to al-Qaeda since bin Laden's death in 2011. The 71-year-old was reportedly killed when he came out on the balcony of his safe house. He was reportedly hit by "Hellfire" missiles from an American drone.

Twitter Post Al-Zawahiri shot at Kabul safe house

Quote What did Biden say on al-Zawahiri's killing?

Addressing the media on Monday, Biden stated that "justice has been delivered." "No matter how long it takes, no matter where you hide, if you are a threat to our people, the United States will find you and take you out," the Democrat leader added.