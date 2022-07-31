World

Biden tests positive for COVID-19; rare case of 'rebound positivity'

Written by Priyali Dhingra Jul 31, 2022, 10:57 am 2 min read

Biden underwent four consecutive days of negative tests before testing positive on Saturday morning.

US President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again on Saturday morning after a series of negative test results throughout the week. The 79-year-old Democrat will return to isolation and "work from home for a few days." The presidential physician said this is a unique case of "rebound positivity" in patients being accorded a particular type of COVID-19 treatment.

Details Biden tests positive for the second time

As per White House physician Kevin O'Connor, Biden underwent four consecutive days of negative tests before testing positive on Saturday morning. Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday mornings. Adding that this is a case of "rebound" positivity, O'Connor said, "The president has experienced no re-emergence of symptoms and continues to feel quite well."

Treatment 'Rebound positivity in minority of patients'

As per the White House statement, Biden has tested positive due to a "rebound positivity" aspect of the drug Paxlovid. Manufactured by Pfizer, Paxlovid is an oral pill used to treat COVID-19. Patients undergoing a Paxlovid course have lately been witnessing a resurgence of the virus despite testing negative. The president's testing cadence had been increased due to the "rebound positivity" effect of Paxlovid.

Twitter Post What did the White House say?

An update from Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Physician to the President. pic.twitter.com/40oqYOYTQN — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 30, 2022

Quote No symptoms, says Biden

After testing positive for COVID-19 again in a span of 10 days, the US president took to Twitter, saying, "I've got no symptoms but I am going to isolate for the safety of everyone...I'm still at work, and will be back on the road soon."

Twitter Post Here's what President Biden said

Paxlovid Experts concerned about Paxlovid treatment

Paxlovid has been prescribed to about one-third of COVID-19 patients in the United States, reported The Atlantic. Medical experts have expressed concern about the Pfizer-produced antiviral drug's feigning impact on vaccinated patients. More than 40,000 prescriptions of the pill are given out on a daily basis, and a small minority has been witnessing "rebound positivity." According to Pfizer, Paxlovid's rebound rate is 2%.