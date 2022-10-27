Lifestyle

Trick or treat: 5 themed dishes to try this Halloween

Check out these five Halloween-special dishes

Let's get on a spooky binge-fest! Halloween is just around the corner and it's the perfect occasion to 'bake' some ghostly memories! So while you dress up like your favorite eerie characters, how about giving a touch of the same to your food? Sounds like an idea, right? Here are five themed dishes that you can try your hand at.

Crunch the spider Spider biscuits

Cream some butter, peanut butter, and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs and vanilla. Post this add flour, baking soda, and some salt to it. Scoop 18-20 tablespoons of this mixture on a baking tray and bake for 10-12 minutes at 180 degrees Celsius. Once baked, make spiders on each with melted chocolate and mark their eyes with icing.

Scary treat Monster burger

Grab some cheese slices and cut them in a zigzag pattern to make the monster's teeth. Grill burger buns and spread mayonnaise on both halves. On the bottom half, place lettuce and then the burger patty. Next, place a picked cucumber so it hangs as the tongue of the monster. Put the zigzag cheese, layer it with ketchup, and place the top bun.

Rest in peace Graveyard brownies

Melt some butter, sugar, and cocoa, with milk. Add flour, eggs, chopped walnuts, and baking powder to it and stir the mixture. Bake it at 180 degrees Celsius and cut it into rectangles when cool. To make tombstones, grab some wafers and write "R.I.P" or "I'll be back" on them using edible black color. Place one on each brownie and garnish with gummy worms.

Halloween favorite Pumpkin-face sushi rice balls

Smear oil in your palms and place one tablespoon of rice and a cucumber cube. Layer another tablespoon of rice and shape it into a solid ball. Using a round cookie cutter, cut smoked salmon to layer over each rice ball. Cut eyes and mouth shapes out of seaweed and stick them on the salmon layer. And your pumpkin face sushi is ready!

Cheesy devil Spooky pizza

Place a pizza base on a baking tray and layer it with pizza sauce and cheese. Drizzle some olive oil on it and bake for 10 minutes. Using a cookie cutter, make ghost, pumpkin, and bat shapes from your favorite cheese slices. Remove the pizza from the oven and top it with these shapes. Bake again for five minutes. Make ghost eyes using olives.