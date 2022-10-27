Lifestyle

Chhath puja is a four-day long festival to worship the Sun god and Chhathi Maiya

Predominantly celebrated in the states of Jharkhand, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh, Chhath puja is a four-day long festival during which the Sun god and his sister Chhathi Maiya are worshipped. This year, the auspicious festival will be celebrated on October 30. Dishes like thekua, laddoo, and kheer are prepared as prasad during this festival. Here are five traditional Chhath puja recipes you must try.

Must-have prasad Kasar ke laddoo

Served as prasad during the festival, kasar ke laddoo is made from rice, ghee, jaggery power, and fennel. It is prepared on the day of Sandhya Arghya. Coarsely grind rice to a powder and keep aside. Heat ghee in a kadhai, add jaggery powder, fennel, and rice powder, and mix well. Make small balls out of the dough and serve immediately.

Curry dish Pumpkin bhati

Pumpkin bhati is a delicious curry served with fried poori or rice. Saute mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds, turmeric powder, asafoetida, coriander powder, red chili powder, and ginger-green chili paste in oil. Add water, grated pumpkin, and salt, mix well and cook for eight minutes. Add black salt, mango powder, sugar, and green coriander and mix well. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot.

Bihari sweet Thekua

Boil water and sugar together. Add ghee to the sugar syrup and mix well. Combine together wheat flour, grated coconut, cardamom powder, and fennel. Gradually add the sugar syrup and make a tough dough. Make small balls out of the dough, press them flat and shape them using a cookie cutter. Deep-fry the thekuas in hot oil, let them cool, and serve.

Chhath special dish Hara chana

Green gram or hara chana can be enjoyed with poori and kaddoo ki sabzi. Saute cumin seeds, chopped green chilies, and grated ginger in ghee. Add finely chopped tomatoes and cook for five minutes. Add coriander powder, rock salt, and turmeric powder and mix well. Add green gram, mix well and cook for four-five minutes. Add water, and cook well. Garnish with coriander. Enjoy!

Dessert prasad Rasiyaw or jaggery kheer

Made with jaggery, rasiyaw is a must-have dessert during Chhath puja. You can enjoy it with hot pooris. Soak rice in water for two hours. Boil milk in a heavy-bottomed pan. Once it boils, add the soaked rice to it, stir it and cook. Add cardamom powder and mix. Add jaggery powder and mix again. Garnish with almonds, cashews, and raisins, and serve warm.