Here's your guide to prevent overeating

Written by Lahari Basu Oct 27, 2022, 06:00 am 2 min read

Practice mindful eating and make some changes to your lifestyle to prevent overeating

One of the most plausible causes of weight gain in modern society is overeating. We often end up eating much more than our body actually needs. While one can resort to stress eating or binge eating once in a while, it is important to put a stop to such unhealthy practices for good. If you are struggling with your food intake, read on.

No second servings Learn to say no, and politely decline

We often encounter overenthusiastic hosts force-feeding guests who end up regretting the meal. This happens to every polite person who tries to stuff as much food down the throat to not hurt a host's sentiments. Stop that and worry about damaging your own health at the cost of someone's sentiments. Take small quantities of food and decline second servings citing health concerns.

Drink water Stay hydrated

It is important to stay hydrated throughout the day. Often times when we feel hungry it is because we are dehydrated, and drinking water can counter that hunger pang. Stay hydrated keep us healthy overall, and the feeling of fullness induced by water prevents overeating better than anything else. Research says that chronic dehydration can lead to obesity.

Self-control Prevent temptations

Practice self-control and prevent giving in to temptations frequently. Giving yourself a wiggle room can end badly for your health. Try to live a more disciplined life and keep a cheat day once a week or fortnight to indulge in unhealthy eating but adhere to an otherwise strict portion-controlled balanced diet. Also, do not store junk food or high calorie foods at home.

Cook your own food Learn how to cook

Cooking is undeniably an essential life skill. Not knowing how to cook often leads one to order unhealthy food and binge on them. This eventually becomes a habit that is hard to let go of. What is worse is that you cannot keep a check on your calorie intake when eating restaurant food, and before you know it you are overweight.