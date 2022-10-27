Lifestyle

How to deal with cranky co-workers

Written by Lahari Basu Oct 27, 2022, 04:50 am 2 min read

Your workplace may be a melting pot of people displaying various interesting characteristics. There's always a gossiper, a chatterbox, the workaholic, the TMI sharer, then there's the cranky one! This person is always grouchy no matter how good everything around them is. There's a day that celebrates such co-workers because our daily toil requires a routine breaker, and it is today, October 27.

Join the cranky club How to celebrate cranky co-workers day

To celebrate this day you can wear a constant frown on your face and join in on the cranky complaining club. Agree with everything your cranky co-worker cribs about, and double down on the complaining. If that wears you out just let them be, instead of trying to cheer them up or divert their mind to the positive aspect of things.

Small doses Limit interactions with them

On a more serious note, working with someone cranky can be quite challenging, especially if you are sharing a common space. It is best to limit interactions with someone who gets on your nerves. However, keep it subtle to not hurt their feelings, which may aggravate the already difficult scenario between your two. Try to deal with them in small doses over the day.

Distance yourself Know what triggers you

This is something you will learn with time and by observing the said co-worker. Identify your trigger points, ie certain behaviors that irk you or indicate that they are getting more annoying. As soon as you notice that change, distance yourself from the situation. Walk away from the toxicity to stay calm and collected at work. Redirect your energy toward things that matter.

Acceptance Accept their personality and move on

It is not your responsibility to fix everyone. You may notice that this cranky co-worker isn't doing anything wrong, but their mere presence annoys you. It is a part of life to come across people you'd want to avoid. However, being in the same team you must get along, so try to be patient and give them a chance to show their positive attributes.