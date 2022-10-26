Lifestyle

5 foods that cause DNA-damaging inflammation in the body

Oct 26, 2022

Chronic inflammation can damage the cell DNA in your body

Inflammation is used by your body to fight off harmful diseases and heal injuries. However, long-term chronic inflammation can damage the cell DNA, increase insulin resistance and promote the growth of plaques in arteries. Excess consumption of fried foods, processed meat, and sugar can trigger inflammation in the body and increase the risk of chronic diseases. These five foods can cause DNA-damaging inflammation.

Sugar-loaded foods can stimulate the production of fatty acids in your liver. Once the body digests these fatty acids, inflammatory processes get triggered due to the resulting compounds. It also causes your body to produce more insulin which can increase body fat. Fat cells produce chemicals in the body, thereby triggering inflammation. Swipe sugary foods with healthy alternatives like jaggery, low-fat fruits, and honey.

All carbohydrates are not bad but consuming refined carbs can cause inflammation and trigger insulin resistance in the body. Refined carbs have most of the fiber, nutrients, and bran removed. They also have a higher glycemic index than unprocessed carbs which can raise blood sugar levels more rapidly. Refined carbs are found in candies, white bread, pasta, cookies, pastries, etc.

While moderate alcohol consumption does no harm, excessive consumption can manipulate your body's natural processing and affect your organs including the liver, brain, and stomach. According to a study, people who consumed alcohol experienced an increase in levels of inflammatory marker CRP. It increases the production of gut-derived bacteria that affects your intestinal wall lining, allowing the bacteria to leak through and cause inflammation.

MSG or monosodium glutamate is a flavor enhancer derived from L-glutamic acid, that is often found in processed foods. It can increase inflammation in the body and increase the risk of developing obesity, liver damage, and other autoimmune disorders. It can also increase food intake, thereby promoting weight gain. Foods that contain MSG include canned soup, soy sauce, potato chips, instant ramen, condiments, etc.

Processed meat is meat that has been modified through curing, salting, smoking, or adding preserving chemicals. They contain more advanced glycation end products and saturated fats than other meats which can trigger inflammation and weight gain. Some processed meats include sausage, smoked meat, chicken nuggets, bacon, etc. Consuming processed meat can increase the risk of developing diabetes, heart disease, and stomach, and colon cancer.