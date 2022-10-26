Lifestyle

5 simple tips to detox your body post-Diwali

Written by Sneha Das Oct 26, 2022, 06:14 pm 3 min read

After gorging on countless laddoos, barfis, jalebis, mouthwatering pakwans, and crispy fried snacks on Diwali, coming back to a healthy lifestyle might seem like a task. Post-Diwali, most of us stress about unhealthy weight gain and regret all that binge eating. But, don't worry, you can detox your body with a few easy steps and lose weight post the festive season with ease.

Detoxification and cleansing Try the lemon flush method

The lemon flush method acts as a diuretic and helps detoxify and cleanse your body. It also increases your water intake and helps boost your immune system. First, drink some lukewarm lemon water in the morning without salt. After two hours, have some lemon water with rock salt. Have coconut water after two hours. You can repeat this process three times every day.

Exercise Start exercising

Exercising might seem like the toughest task to resume after the festivities but trust us, it definitely makes a change and will help detox your body. Hitting the gym or lifting heavy weights is not necessary, you can easily do simple exercises instead like brisk walking or cycling to lose extra kilos. You can go for a 20-30 minutes walk early in the morning.

Veggies and fruits Have lots of fruits and veggies

Binging on healthy fresh fruits and veggies is one of the best ways to naturally detox your body post-Diwali. The vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fiber in them eliminate toxins, prevent cells from damage caused by free radicals and cleanse your system. Eat at least two-three bowls of veggies like peas, cauliflower, and beans daily in sauteed, baked, or boiled form.

Detox drink Have a nice detox drink

Consuming detox drinks are one of the best ways to flush out toxins, improve digestion, increase metabolism and promote weight loss. You can try a homemade apple cinnamon detox water. To make it, bring water to a boil and let it simmer. Add sliced apples and cinnamon sticks to it. Simmer for 15 minutes and strain. Refrigerate and consume early morning on empty stomach.

Sugar alternatives Avoid artificial sugars and go for natural ones

We are sure you also had a sugar rush this Diwali and there is nothing to regret about that. Make sure to reduce the amount of sugar and salt intake post-Diwali and try to avoid desserts for a few days. Sugar contains empty calories which initiate weight gain. Instead, go for natural sugars like in fruits, jaggery, or honey, which are nutritious.