Lifestyle

5 unique ways to style your 6-yards of elegance

5 unique ways to style your 6-yards of elegance

Written by Sneha Das Aug 15, 2022, 12:00 pm 2 min read

These cool saree styles will make your festive season even more exciting.

The festive season is about to kick off with Independence Day coming to a close. The fervor of Ganesh Chaturthi, Durga Puja, and Diwali will grace the atmosphere in no time. Ladies, if you've already started planning your outfits, here are a few tips to style the quintessential traditional wear - saree. If a unique look is what you desire, we've got you covered.

Modern traditional Dhoti or pant style saree

Wear ankle-length leggings. Take the end of the saree pallu, make pleats and pull this over to your left shoulder. Grab the other end, bringing it back from the right to your left, and tuck in at the right waist. Pleat the loose part and tuck it in the center. Re-adjust pallu pleats and pin pleat at the shoulder. Secure with a belt.

Lehenga drape Lehenga style saree

Over your lehenga choli, pleat one end of a long dupatta or a saree, and secure it on the left shoulder leaving the longer part behind. Pleat the rear end and tuck it at your right waist. It should form a U-shaped fall at the back, hanging below the hip. Draw the front dupatta over your chest and pin it to your right waist.

Contemporary Neck drape style

This stylish contemporary look involves wrapping the saree pallu around your neck like a scarf. Drape your saree in a regular fashion, but leave out a longer pallu. Or choose a saree that's longer than the usual six yards. Wrap the pallu around your neck from left to right like a scarf and arrange pleats to make it appear more graceful.

Two in one Double saree draping

Grab two sarees. Make six pleats with one and tuck it in the petticoat center facing left. Make pleats with the pallu, and bring it around back and front, hanging it on the left shoulder. Tuck in five pleats with your second saree facing right. Pleat the pallu, bring it from around the back from the front's other side over the right shoulder.

Elegant look Cape style

Hold your traditions with a hint of sass. Tuck your saree at the waist, and wrap it around from left to right. Make pleats from the right-hand side, leaving some length for the pallu part. Wrap around and pin in the pallu on your left shoulder. Wear an embellished lace or net cape-style blouse over a crop top to complete the look.