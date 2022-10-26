Lifestyle

5 health benefits of Buddha's hand, a less-heard of fruit

Written by Sneha Das Oct 26, 2022, 05:39 pm 2 min read

Buddha's hand resembles the hand of a praying Buddha idol

An unusually named citron fruit native to Northeast India and China, Buddha's hand has an odd shape that resembles the hand of a praying Buddha. Holding an important place in religious ceremonies, the fruit develops into long separate tentacles like fingers of a hand once it ripens. It was used as a medicinal herb in ancient times. Here are five health benefits of it.

Buddha's hand has been used as a pain reliever for centuries due to its excellent chemical composition. Aromatic organic compounds and pain relieving agents like coumarin, bergapten, diosmin, and limonin found in this fruit help reduce pain. These compounds are also anti-inflammatory and reduce swelling and inflammation caused due to cuts, surgeries, bruises, sprains, wounds, etc. It also speeds up wound healing.

If you want to boost your immune system naturally, then including this fruit in your daily diet might help. It contains a specific polysaccharide that helps enhance the microbe scavenging activity of the macrophages and boosts the speed and efficacy of the immune system. An effective immune system prevents infections like colds and flu and significantly speeds up your recovery time.

Packed with anti-inflammatory properties, the Buddha's hand helps reduce inflammation in the intestine and stomach lining. It gives relief from cramping, stomach ache, diarrhea, bloating, and constipation. This healthy fruit helps relax the intestinal muscles, allowing proper digestion and excretion. The high amounts of dietary fibers in it increase nutrient absorption in the intestine and ease food flow through the colon.

Loaded with nutritional benefits, this fingered citron is highly effective in treating respiratory issues. It acts as an expectorant and offers a rapid and painless cure for excessive coughing that produces phlegm or catarrh or any other respiratory problems by clearing the air passage. Soak the fruit in a bowl of sugar and water before consuming it for maximum benefits.

Buddha's hand acts as a vasodilator and helps relax and dilate the coronary blood vessels in your body which maintains the blood pressure and reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases. It also increases circulation and reduces the risk of developing atherosclerosis or suffering from a stroke or heart attack. This keeps your cardiovascular system functioning effectively and encourages a long-term healthy lifestyle.