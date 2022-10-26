Lifestyle

5 spooky and delicious mocktails to try this Halloween

5 spooky and delicious mocktails to try this Halloween

Written by Sneha Das Oct 26, 2022, 03:23 pm 2 min read

This Halloween prepare some unique mocktails and surprise your guests

Halloween is almost here and it is the perfect opportunity to throw a scary-themed party, dress up in spooky costumes, and gorge on some creepy-looking snacks and mocktails. While cocktails are a favorite among guests on Halloween what about those who don't drink? Here are five alcohol-free spooky and fun mocktails that will amp up your Halloween celebrations and impress your teetotaler friends.

Colorful mocktail Hocus pocus punch

This colorful mocktail made with orange, cranberry, and cider is perfect for your bewitching party. Complement this scrumptious drink with some cupcakes or cookies. Mix together apple cider, orange seltzer, cranberry juice, maraschino cherry juice, and ginger ale in a bowl. Add cherries, apple, and orange slices to the bowl and stir the mixture well. Pour into tall glasses and serve chilled.

Blood-curdling drink Bloody Temple

Give the original Shirley temple cocktail a twist with the scary-looking non-alcoholic bloody temple perfect for teetotalers. Mix together grenadine and cranberry juice. Draw this mixture into a food-safe syringe. Add lemon-lime soda, ginger ale, and ice to a rocks glass and stir well. Add the syringe to the glass. Slowly push the syringe as you enjoy the drink.

Eerie-looking purple drink Little Monster Mocktail

This eerie-looking purple non-alcoholic drink will surely impress your guests and make them curious. Add club soda, lots of ice cubes, lime juice, rosemary simple syrup, and one to three drops of purple food color to a rocks glass and stir well. Garnish with some fresh rosemary sprigs and serve chilled to set the mood for your Halloween party.

Innovative mocktail Pumpkin punch

Pumpkins are an important part of Halloween as in the United States, pumpkins are carved into jack-o'-lanterns in order to scare away evil spirits. This innovative pumpkin mocktail will perfectly match your Halloween theme. Add cherry juice, orange juice, lime juice, and ice into a hollowed-out pumpkin and stir well. Add lemon-lime soda and stir again. Garnish with chilled whole apples and serve.

Classic lemon-lime soda taste Melting monster Halloween punch

This spooky drink with a taste of classic lemon-lime soda will not only impress adults but will also excite kids. It is easy to make and will amp up your Halloween celebrations in no time. Pour lemonade and lemon-lime soda into a glass. Add lime sherbet and stir well. Decorate the sherbet with candy eyeballs. Pour the remaining lemon-lime soda and serve immediately.