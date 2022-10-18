Lifestyle

Serve your guests these non-alcoholic drinks at your Diwali party

Cards, drinks, togetherness, and all that jazz! Diwali is only a few days away and the celebrations have already begun. And if you're all set to ring in the festivities by throwing a cards party at your home sweet home, we are here to help you set the bar menu! Here are five non-alcoholic beverages that you can prepare and serve your guests.

Quick Orange mocktail

Mix fresh orange juice with some lemon juice in a mixing bowl. Now take some glasses and add ice cubes to them. Pour the mixture in them till they are half full. Next up, pour soda in them with a pinch of salt. Garnish them with some crushed mint leaves and orange slices, and if required, add more ice cubes. Easy and flavorful, right?

Milky Rose thandai

You'd need almonds, cashews, pistachios, melon seeds, poppy seeds, dried rose petals, fennel seeds, black pepper, cardamom, cinnamon, raisins, and some sugar. Soak all these ingredients in water except milk and sugar for four to six hours. Once done, add sugar and grind them with some milk to form a smooth paste. Use a muslin cloth to strain it and serve chilled.

Flavorful Pomegranate mojito

To make a non-alcoholic pomegranate mojito, divide the pomegranate seeds in an ice cube tray a day in advance. Top the tray with water and freeze. Now, use a rolling pin to bash mint and lime until they release juice. Put this juice in a jug and top it with pomegranate juice, lemonade, and soda. Drop the pomegranate ice cubes, strain, and serve chilled.

Tangy Apple mocktail

Grab a jug and add apple slices, lemon slices, cinnamon sticks, and star anise. Now pour some apple juice, lemon juice, and honey in it. Mix well and refrigerate for an hour. Once chilled, take some glasses and add ice cubes in them. Fill half of them with the refrigerated juice and fill the rest with club soda. Garnish with apple slices and serve.

Fragrant Lavender lemonade

To make lavender lemonade, combine water and sugar in a pan and heat them. Add some honey and dried lavender in it and let the mixture steep like tea. Now it's time to strain the mixture and remove the dried lavender. Next up, combine this mixture with lemon juice, water, and ice in a pitcher. To achieve a darker shade, add edible color.