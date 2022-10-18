Lifestyle

Diwali long weekend: 5 getaway options from Kolkata

This year, Diwali is bringing us a long weekend, which also happens to be the last of its kind in 2022. And if you are in the mood to ring in the festive season by channelizing your inner travel freak, it is the perfect opportunity to do so. Here are five excellent getaways from Kolkata where you must plan a visit. Check them out!

Into the wild Sunderbans

Sunderbans is approximately 130 kilometers away from the city of Kolkata. Home to the world's largest area of mangrove forests, it houses four UNESCO World Heritage Sites. When here, you must explore Sundarbans National Park and Tiger Reserve, where you may spot tigers, crocodiles, deer, leopards, and turtles. Additionally, there are plenty of camps, retreats, lodges, and resorts where you can stay comfortably.

Crescent-shaped beach Bakkhali

Bakkhali is a small island and has a crescent-shaped beach that offers some surreal views of both sunrise and sunset. It is the perfect place to unwind with friends or family and is not generally crowded. When planning a visit, make sure you include Henry's Island, Fraserganj Wind Park, Jambu Dwip, Crocodile Breeding Centre, and Bishhalakshmi Temple on your itinerary.

Beach vibes Junput

Here's another lesser-known beach destination near Kolkata called Junput. Though it doesn't have much to explore, it is the best place for those seeking silence and peace during Diwali. You can learn more about the aquatic life of the region at the Marine Biology Museum here. The place is dotted with tall swaying palm trees and white sand beaches, which makes it absolutely stunning.

Beautiful landscapes Gangani

Gangani (aka Gongoni) is known as the Grand Canyon of Bengal because of its unique landscape. Years of incessant soil erosion have carved a fascinating gorge made of red soil that changes to yellow as you go down. While some rock formations may look like huge giants, others may resemble some mythological animals. Visit early morning or late afternoon for some candid pictures.

Hill calling Dooars

You can spend your Diwali long weekend amidst sweeping hills and gushing river streams in Dooars. When you are here, you can also explore its fascinating tea estates, lush forests, popular national parks, picture-perfect gardens, and some scenic wildlife sanctuaries. An apt place for nature freaks, even adventure seekers can have a good time here with trekking, rafting, and jungle safaris.