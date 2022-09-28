Lifestyle

5 unique accommodations in Ecuador for a memorable stay

Traveling to Ecuador? Stay at these five unique accommodations.

Famed for its orchids, chocolates, old cathedrals, museums, roses, and coffee, Ecuador is an incredibly beautiful travel destination. The country welcomes myriad travelers from across the world to explore its beauty. If Ecuador is on your bucket list, make your #EcuadorDiaries more pleasant by booking an out-of-the-ordinary stay. We have prepared a list of five unique accommodations you should consider staying at.

Experience wildlife firsthand Iguana Crossing

Looking for a luxurious hotel with a touch of wildlife? Well, consider yourself sorted. Nestled in Puerto Villamil, this property is frequented by iguanas and flocks of flamingos. You won't have to step out and search for them as they may come right outside your window. Additionally, the folks at Iguana Crossing offer snorkeling, so you can also spot some sharks and manta rays.

Secluded in the rainforest Mashpi Lodge

Mashpi Lodge is a pretty secluded property. Since the lodge is nestled inside a forest, you are likely to come across a lot of domestic species of flora and fauna. In addition to this, the lodge is also surrounded by geographical, ecological, climatic, geological, and historic features of one of the most remarkably biodiverse corners of the world, the tropical rainforest.

Hobbit house Secret Garden Cotopaxi

Ever wondered what it is like to stay inside a hobbit house? Well, here's your chance to experience it. Secret Garden Cotopaxi comprises adorable hobbit houses. Although they are small in size, they feature all the necessary amenities. However, if you're looking for something more spacious, you can consider staying at its Bird House, from where you can enjoy the views of a volcano.

Atop a volcano Pikaia Lodge

Pikaia Lodge is perched on top of a volcano crater! Well, yes, you read that right! However, the twist is that it's an extinct volcano that's located in the middle of the Galapagos Islands, so it's safe for you to stay. Additionally, the entire lodge encourages a sustainable lifestyle by depending on renewable energy and cutting down its carbon dioxide emissions to zero.

A night in jungle Sacha Lodge

Sacha Lodge is the perfect place to let your inner wildlife enthusiast run free. The lodge is surrounded by eight species of monkeys, 50 species each of bats, sloths, anteaters, and about 600 species of exotic birds. When here, indulge in Napo River boat tours to discover more inhabitants of this jungle including blue morph butterflies, tamarind monkeys, and boa snakes.