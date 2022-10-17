Lifestyle

Diwali long weekend: Travel to these 5 getaways from Bangalore

Written by Anujj Trehaan Oct 17, 2022, 04:56 pm 2 min read

Check out these getaways that are perfect to visit during the upcoming Diwali long weekend

This year, Diwali is bringing us a long weekend of celebration. And guess what? It's the perfect opportunity for the travel junkie in you to take a short trip during the festivities. So on that note, if you're planning on stretching your long weekend till Bhai Dooj (October 26), you can travel to these five excellent getaways near Bangalore. Check them out!

Steep hills Coorg

Coorg is pretty close to Bangalore and is one of the best destinations to consider. This stunning hill station is famed for its coffee plantations, rich flora and fauna, lush forests, and countless streams. It is the smallest district of Karnataka and is located between Mysore and Mangalore. To reach here, you can easily hop on a bus or drive all the way.

Beaches and shrines Gokarna

Gokarna is a pilgrimage destination where you can explore the sacred side of Karnataka. The place has some picture-perfect beaches and caves that add to its alluring beauty. When you visit, make sure you indulge in camping, trekking, parasailing, fishing, and scuba diving with your friends or family. Additionally, you should also visit Mahabaleshwara Temple, Mirjan Fort, and Lalguli Falls here.

As wild as it gets Kabini

Tucked away from the urban hustle and bustle, Kabini is only 220 km away from Bangalore. It is the most ideal destination to visit during a long weekend if you want to explore wildlife. Elephant safari, boat safari, trekking, and bike riding are some of its top attractions. You can also visit Kabini Backwaters, Kabini Dam, and Nagarhole National Park.

Historic place Hampi

Reckoned as Karnataka's treasured jewel, the tranquil destination of Hampi should definitely be on your list this Diwali long weekend. This enchanting travel destination is home to a host of ancient temples, ruins, and hills. When here, you can enjoy activities like coracle rides, rock climbing, fishing, boat riding, and cliff jumping. You should also include Anjaneya Hills and Matanga Hills in your itinerary.

Hilly affair Chikmaglur

Chikmaglur is another fantastic hill station near Bangalore that you must bookmark. It offers the perfect balance of coffee, heritage sites, wildlife experiences, lush greenery, nature's bounty, and adventure, which make it quite popular. Located 3,400 ft above sea level, you must explore Jhari Falls, Kalhatti Falls, Hebbe Falls, Horanadu Temple, Yagachi Dam, Bhadra River, Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary, and Kemmangundi peak here.