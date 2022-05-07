Politics

Karnataka: Congress demands probe into BJP MLA Yatnal's allegations

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 07, 2022, 11:59 pm 3 min read

Karnataka BJP MLA Yatnal claimed he was offered the CM's post in exchange for Rs. 2,500 crore.

The recent accusation by Karnataka BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal that he was offered the Karnataka chief minister post for Rs. 2,500 crore has sparked a political controversy. Following the MLA's allegations, Congress has slammed the Karnataka government, demanding an investigation into the issue. Congress has also stated it would take the matter to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). Here's more.

Claims Was offered CM post for Rs. 2,500cr, alleges Yatnal

While addressing an event in Belagavi recently, former Union minister and MLA Yatnal said, "You will meet many thieves in politics who will offer you tickets, take you to Delhi, and make you meet Sonia Gandhi or JP Nadda." "Some people had come from Delhi and said that they would make me the chief minister if I arranged Rs. 2,500 crore," he claimed.

Blame Yatnal blames 'fraudulent' companies in the matter

BJP leader Yatnal went on to say he even questioned those who offered him the chief ministership whether they understood how much Rs. 2,500 crore was worth and if the money would be stored in a room or godown. Claiming there are some "fraudulent" companies who claim they can get party tickets, he added such people will keep coming as Assembly elections inch closer.

Result Congress attacked the government

After Yatnal made these claims, Congress attacked the government over the issue. Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar said Yatnal's allegations should not be ignored as he is a senior leader and a former Union minister. He demanded a thorough probe and said there should be a national debate over it. Shivakumar said the BJP must ask Yatnal about who offered him the CM post.

Reaction Will take the matter to ACB: Shivakumar

Shivakumar further said when Yatnal has all the information, what more evidence did the BJP need. "Let them ask him who had said...Rs. 2500 crore was offered...for the CM post," he said. He said that Congress will now take this issue to the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB). The Congress leader added that it was a very serious matter in the politics of the state.

Background Karnataka government came under fire in past too

Yatnal's allegations added to a string of corruption charges against several Karnataka BJP leaders and ministers. Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan was recently accused of corruption in police sub-inspector recruitments. Earlier, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa resigned over corruption charges after being blamed for a contractor's suicide. Former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi also had to step down following sex-for-job scam allegations.