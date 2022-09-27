Lifestyle

5 souvenirs that will keep you hooked on Sri Lanka

Written by Anujj Trehaan Sep 27, 2022, 06:38 pm 2 min read

Grab these items from Sri Lanka to make your vacation more memorable.

Sri Lanka is famed for its gorgeous beaches, delicious food, and rich biodiversity. And after you have explored its beauty, it's best to take a slice of the country back home, so that you can feel its essence from miles away. Having said that, here's a list compiling five souvenirs from Sri Lanka that you must buy on your way back.

Shimmering side of Sri Lanka Gems and jewelry

Sri Lanka is home to a host of gemstone mines, especially those of moonstone. These gems are extracted, sorted, cut, polished, and fitted to make some stunning jewelry pieces. In fact, you can see the entire process of extraction at museums by watching documentaries. Owing to their popularity, both the gemstones and the accessories made from them are widely available across the country.

Flavor of Sri Lanka Spices

Spices are Sri Lanka's crowning glory since the British period. Its cuisine is replete with local spices that make it a popular fare across the world. Tourists love getting their hands on cinnamon sticks, turmeric, cardamom, and pepper when here. Pettah and Kandy are two very popular and bustling markets where you can go on a spicy shopping spree.

Decor essentials Buddha and elephant figurines

Sri Lankans are known for creating some incredibly captivating figurines from wood and stone. Of these, the intricately designed Buddha and elephant figurines are a top buy. The reason? Well, the country has a large Buddhist population, and elephants symbolize its natural scenery. Perfect to ornate your home with, these items are available across souvenir stores and local shops.

Memories Antiques

Antiques are other popular souvenirs in Sri Lanka that will keep you hooked on your travel diaries. There are a lot of age-old trinkets, candle stands, dainty hats, pots, pans, wall art, wall hangings, and metals that you can get your hands on. In fact, you can also explore gramophones, utensils, and clocks that can transport you back in time.

Lanka's lifeline Ceylon tea

Ceylon tea is Sri Lanka's lifeblood. Whether or not you're a tea lover, visiting the country's many tea estates is an experience one shouldn't miss out on. This tea is so popular that tourists usually shop them in bulk to be able to use them for months in a row. It is available in variants including black, green, white, oolong, organic, and flavored.