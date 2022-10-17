Lifestyle

Attention netizens! Emmanuel, the emu needs your prayers

Emmanuel, the viral sensation, needs prayers for speedy recovery

Emmanuel, the emu which rose to fame on TikTok, is down with the avian flu. His owner, Taylor Blake, recently took to Twitter to share how the illness has taken down most of the animals on her farm in Florida, USA. The bird is undergoing extensive physical therapy and needs prayers for a speedy recovery. Here's everything you should know.

Cuteness overloaded Camera close-up and stiff pecks got the emu viral

Blake posts numerous videos on TikTok, however, the real star in her content is an emu named Emmanuel. The bird used to pop into the camera frame for a close-up and then push the phone into the mud with a stiff peck. The internet started loving the expressive emu, which got her all the attention and limelight on the social media platform.

Twitter Post Let's meet the avian TikTok sensation!

Meet Emmanuel Todd Lopez, the troublemaking emu taking social media by storm 🐦😂 pic.twitter.com/YB6BNN7XEo — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 19, 2022

Tragic A "massive tragedy" in Knuckle Bump Farms

Blake posted on Twitter to share a "massive tragedy" caused by an avian flu outbreak on her farm. "Our farm was heavily impacted by wild geese bringing in AI and we lost 99% of the birds on our farm," she stated. The death toll is 50 in three days. "It's hard to grieve when so many lives depend on you," she added.

Sad state of affairs "The virus hit them extremely hard and very quickly"

In the same Twitter thread, Blake shared her grief and how she's trying to wrap her head around it. "I lost Emily, Eliza, and Elliot. The virus hit them extremely hard and very quickly. I tried my best to save them, but I was unsuccessful. We lost every single chicken and duck on our farm. We lost all of our geese," she mentioned.

Need prayers Emmanuel has also contracted the illness and needs prayers

Just when Blake thought that they are no longer in danger, Emmanuel was down with the avian flu. "I am running on about 4hrs of sleep in 4 days bc all that matters to me is saving him," shared Blake. Currently, Emmanuel is stable as his neurological symptoms have subsided, but he's still unable to eat and drink on his own.

Twitter Post Blake and her partner are nursing Emmanuel round the clock

We put our brains together and built Emmanuel a sling so that we can start physical therapy with him, in the hopes that he will regain function of his right foot/leg. We have been tweaking and perfecting it over the last 48hrs. pic.twitter.com/rnltpoyzAE — eco sister (@hiitaylorblake) October 15, 2022

Godspeed Emmanuel and Rico are now the only birds left

"As of now, the only birds left on the farm are Emmanuel and Rico. Please say a prayer for us. Please keep us in your thoughts," shared Blake on Twitter. She and her girlfriend are spending time around the clock nursing the two birds. In fact, they have even made a sling-like alternative for Emmanuel's comfort and stability.