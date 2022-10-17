Lifestyle

5 amazing health benefits of elephant apple

Written by Sneha Das Oct 17, 2022, 01:47 pm 2 min read

Elephant apple offers numerous health benefits

Elephant apple or chalta is the fruit of an evergreen shrub that grows extensively in India and other parts of Southeast Asia. The fruit is popular and widely consumed by local wild elephants. Packed with several nutritional benefits, elephant apple helps prevent kidney ailments, lowers blood pressure, slows down aging, and keeps depression at bay. Here are five amazing health benefits of elephant apples.

Good for your eyesight

Packed with vitamin A and carotenoid antioxidants like zeaxanthin and lutein, elephant apples are highly effective for your eye health. These nutrients help strengthen the lens and retina to promote the healthy development of optic tissues and offer clear, sharp vision. Packed with anti-inflammatory properties, elephant apples help prevent visual disorders like glaucoma, cataract, and age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Delays skin aging

Loaded with essential antioxidants like vitamin C, vitamin E, and flavonoids, elephant apple facilitates collagen synthesis which helps maintain skin elasticity. This fruit helps diminish wrinkles, and fine lines, enrich your skin texture, and gives a youthful appearance. The vitamin C in it helps fight off free radicals that are responsible for promoting skin aging. It also helps reduce pigmentation on the skin.

Reduces depression and anxiety

The phytonutrients like tannins, saponins, and sterols present in elephant apple help relieve depression and anxiety due to their neurotransmitter-modulating properties. These properties help adjust neuronal signaling in the brain and normalize the central nervous system, which in turn uplifts your mood, improves your memory, and alleviates depression and anxiety symptoms. The vitamin B in it also helps uplift your energy as well.

Reduces stomach related problems

The bark extracts of elephant apples produce tannin-enriched nectar which acts as a powerful phytonutrient and plays an important role in eliminating stomach-related problems. Tannic acid derivatives are rich in antidiarrhoeal properties that help slow down intestinal peristalsis or the movement of fluids and solids from the gut through the kidneys to the bladder. This promotes water and electrolyte absorption and treats diarrhea.

Treats common respiratory problems

The antimicrobial and antioxidant properties of elephant apples can treat common respiratory problems like sore throat and cough and cold. The bioactive compounds with decongestant properties in them remove phlegm trapped in the throat, and nasal and lung passages to clear clogged sinuses and blocked noses. Consume elephant apple juice in warm water with little sugar to heal inflamed tonsils, irritated throat, and pharyngitis.