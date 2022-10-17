Lifestyle

National Pasta Day 2022: 5 lesser-known types of pasta

Written by Anujj Trehaan Oct 17, 2022, 11:36 am 2 min read

Let's check out some of the most unusual and lesser-known kinds of pasta

Pasta la vista, baby! October 17 marks National Pasta Day in the US and we just can't have enough of this Italian food. Did you know that there are about 350 different kinds of pasta in the world, each varying in shape and culinary style? Well, let's 'sauce' the occasion and get to know five of the most obscure kinds of pasta that exist.

Ribbon pasta Tagliolini

Tagliolini is a ribbon pasta. It looks similar to spaghetti but is actually two to three millimeters longer. It has a short cooking time, especially when it is made from fresh dough. This pasta works best with soups, sauces, and fish. It is a traditional recipe from Italy's Piedmont, where it is called tajarin and is served with butter and truffles.

S-shaped tube pasta Cavatappi

Cavatappi is a type of macaroni that has a helical tube shape. It is also commonly known as cellentani, amori, serpentini, spirali, or tortiglione. This pasta can be used in soups, salads, and casseroles, and tastes delicious when cooked with veggies. Its dough is made without using eggs and since this pasta has ridges on its exterior, it's great for holding on to sauces.

Petal-like edges Campanelle

The shape of the campanelle features a blend of twist, tube, and shell. It has fluted, petal-like edges and a hollow center which holds onto the sauce quite nicely. This pasta goes really well with dairy-based sauces like cheese or bechamel, and even vegetable sauces like beans, lentils, chickpeas, or pumpkin. You can also use meat, fish-based, and tomato-based sauces with this.

Ring-like pasta Anelli

This pasta will keep you in a "loop" of flavor. Anelli is a small, thin, ring pasta that is used in a variety of salads and soups. It is also suitable for an oven-baked dish and is a great addition to recipes that call for alphabet pasta. There's an even smaller version of anelli called anellini, which is one-fourth of its size.

Wavy Mafaldine

It is time to "wave" a hello to another unusual pasta relished in the world of gastronomes. Mafaldine is a ribbon-like pasta that has waves on its edges. It is flat, about a centimeter wide, and is also commonly called reginette or reginelle. The edges of this pasta can retain sauces more than its smooth parts. It is usually served with a delicate sauce.