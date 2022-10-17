Lifestyle

Step-by-step guide to reading your own tarot cards

Written by Anujj Trehaan Oct 17, 2022, 09:26 am 3 min read

Reading tarot cards for yourself? Here's everything you should know

Believe us, it's the cards that have got you here! Tarot has been among the most mystical and fascinating practices of occult sciences. While it looks quite curiosity-inducing on the face of it, reading tarot cards requires a whole lot of skills, wisdom, and intuition. However, if you're reading them for yourself, tarot reader Akshata Khanolkar shares some important information that you must know.

Hygiene check Cleanse your environment, set intentions, and shuffle the cards

The first step is to cleanse your environment and vibe. For that, you can burn herbs, take a bath, or use some crystals. "Set an intention that you will be guided with the right information at the right point in time," says Akshata Khanolkar. Take a few deep breaths, think about the question, shuffle the cards, and draw only a few from the deck.

Interpretation Maintain objectivity

"It's always good to stick to the traditional meaning of the cards as it prevents you from getting too deep into interpreting them," says Khanolkar. However, she also adds that if you're feeling intuitive about something, let that flow. "You can't tell the cards to tell you what you want to hear. Let the cards show you the real outcome," she adds.

Keep it simple Don't complicate the process

"Keep the spread simple. If you're reading for yourself for the first time, go for a past-present-future spread as it's a relatively easy way to get started," mentions Khanolkar. "Refrain from asking the same question over and over again as it will only confuse you more," she adds and advises accepting whatever the outcome is instead of drawing more cards further.

Practice patience Do not rush in

Once you begin reading tarot cards for yourself, Khanolkar advises you to spend time with the reading. "Don't rush in and make hasty conclusions. Tarot is like learning a new language and you will only get better with experience," she states. She suggests that one should "always begin with asking simple questions and refrain from intense ones. Let the cards reveal everything naturally."

Be wise Don't let your emotions cloud your judgement

"Your deck will have a lot of cards like the death card, the devil card, and the tower card that may appear negative. Don't let your emotions cloud your judgment," says Khanolkar. As it is normal to feel heavy on emotions during a reading, the tarot reader suggests "if you feel too heavy, write down the names of the cards and revisit them later."