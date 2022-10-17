Lifestyle

5 unique spa treatments across the world you must try

Written by Sneha Das Oct 17, 2022, 04:15 am 2 min read

These unique spa treatments will leave you awestruck

Who doesn't love a luxurious and soothing spa treatment to feel relaxed and rejuvenated? A spa massage or treatment improves blood circulation, stimulates the lymphatic system, and helps relieve pain and stress. There are several unique spa treatments across the world that highlight the particular country's wellness tourism as well. Let's check out some of the interesting and unique treatments across the world.

Spooky Snake massage

This unique method can petrify you as this unusual massage involves unleashing 500 pounds worth of pythons on your face and torso. Yikes! The non-venomous pythons used in this massage induce an adrenaline rush. Popular in Israel, Russia, Brazil, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines, this massage technique apparently has positive effects on your metabolism and helps release lactic acid from the muscles.

Energizing treatment Cactus massage

Cactus massage might sound like a painful acupuncture treatment to you instead of a relaxing experience, but it is actually quite energizing and exciting. Also called Hakali massage, this treatment uses heated nopal cactus paddles where the thorns are blunted or removed, and the gooey side is used on the skin. Popular in Mexico, this detoxifying massage helps soothe sunburns.

Traditional Chinese treatment Fire therapy

One of the best adrenaline-pumping massages, fire therapy is a traditional Chinese treatment associated with healing properties. The process involves covering an affected area with a herbal paste, and then the physical properties of burning alcohol are applied to stimulate the acupuncture points of the body. Popular in China, this medicinal therapy treats frozen shoulder, lumbar disc hernia, joint sprains, etc.

Spiritual healing Gemstone massage

A great spiritual and soothing massage to opt for, gemstone treatments are known for their healing energies that gives a greater sense of peace and energy flow through the body. Different kinds of gemstones are used with essential oils on various chakras of your body to heal you spiritually. This gemstone massage is popular in North America, China, Thailand, and India.

Russian treatment Venik massage

Popular in Russia, this interesting spa treatment focuses on exfoliating your skin before a sauna bath. The massage is conducted in a sauna or hammam bath and the process involves smacking your oiled back repeatedly with softened bundles of oak, eucalyptus, or birch leaves that have been soaked in warm water. This is followed by a nice cold water bath.