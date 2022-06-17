Lifestyle

All about baking your face, the buzzing makeup trend

All about baking your face, the buzzing makeup trend

Written by Sneha Das Jun 17, 2022, 12:44 pm 2 min read

Baking your face makes your skin look bright, neat and flawless.

Face baking is quite a viral makeup technique these days where you apply translucent or setting powder to certain areas of your face after completing your overall makeup and dust it off after a few minutes. This gives you a flawless finish, eliminates excess oil from your face, and makes your makeup long-lasting as well. Read on to know more about the technique.

Technique How does baking work?

Liquid makeup doesn't control oil production. The formula's liquid parts evaporate through your body temperature when the concealer sets. Baking allows those liquid formulas to evaporate completely and much faster. So, the areas of your face you have baked will rehydrate when your body produces its natural moisture throughout the day. Therefore, the makeup won't slide away from your face and won't look heavy.

Skin types Who should and who shouldn't bake their faces?

If you have dry or irritated skin, then it's recommended to avoid baking your face as the technique uses lots of translucent powder that can make your skin drier. People who have wrinkles and fine lines should also stay away from this technique as it can make their fine lines more prominent. Oily skin types can use this method to control extra oil production.

Procedure How to bake your face?

Cleanse and moisturize your face. Apply a hydrating under-eye cream. After five-10 minutes, apply your foundation and your concealer evenly on your face and blend well with a damp makeup sponge. Dip your makeup wedge in translucent powder and dust it under your eyes and other high points of your face. Let it bake for 10-15 minutes, then dust off the excess powder.

Effectiveness Does baking your face really help?

Face baking has been popularized by Hollywood star Kim Kardashian and her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic. Performing artists often use this technique as frequent touch-ups aren't always possible for them. But does this technique really work? Well, yes. If done correctly, it reduces the chances of creasing and fading throughout the day and prevents your makeup from melting off, especially from your under-eye area.