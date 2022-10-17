Lifestyle

Bloating: From symptoms to remedies, here's everything you should know

Written by Anujj Trehaan Oct 17, 2022

Let's understand everything about bloating

If relishing food often comes with the risk of bloating you, we feel you! The human body is beautifully complex: not everything "goes down" well in there, quite literally. Today, almost everyone, from young to old, complains about experiencing bloating, despite eating right and in moderation. Aakash Bansal, certified dietician, founder, and fitness expert at FormFit, explains everything about bloating.

Meaning Bloating is expansion of abdomen with large amounts of gas

"Bloating is the expansion of the stomach or abdomen due to a large amount of gas in the digestive tract or excess water," says Bansal. The nutritionist also mentions that bloating isn't always caused by over-eating. In fact, it can occur even when the contents of your stomach move slowly through the digestive system when the walls of your tummy are weak.

Causes Over-eating or eating too fast can unknowingly cause bloating

Bloating can happen to anyone at any point of time in their life. "While over-eating can definitely lead to bloating, some other reasons are eating or drinking too fast," shares Bansal. "Even having carbonated beverages like your favorite aerated drinks or beer can cause you to bloat," he adds. Among other factors, the fitness enthusiast mentions stress, food intolerance, and weight gain.

Symptoms You may feel tummy ache or discomfort

There are a host of symptoms that one may feel when bloated. "The intensity and frequency of symptoms may vary from person to person," reveals Bansal. You may feel as though your tummy has expanded or become bigger than usual. You feel full even though you've eaten in moderation. Some may even experience stomach aches, discomfort, shortness of breath, and noises in the tummy.

Remedies Some home remedies can help

"Some home remedies can be helpful to get rid of a bloated belly," states Bansal. "You can massage your abdomen, go for a walk, or include probiotics in your diet for a quick relief from bloating," he shares. Additionally, you can swallow some carom seeds or powder with lukewarm water for instant relief. "Even a warm bath may help," he adds.

Treatments and prevention Skip fizzy drinks and know your trigger foods

"If bloating persists, you must seek medical treatment. However, there are certain things that you can do for recovery," says Bansal. "In order to prevent bloating, eat only those foods that suit your gut and avoid those that trigger bloating," he shares. Additionally, he says one must add fiber to their diet, skip fizzy drinks, and chew slowly while eating.