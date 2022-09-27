Lifestyle

5 flavorful recipes using carom seeds or ajwain

These carom seed recipes are flavorful and tasty.

A popular Indian spice with a strong aromatic essence, carom seeds or ajwain are packed with essential nutrients like phosphorus, calcium, and iron. They also contain small amounts of plant-based compounds like pinene, limonene, and cymene. Loaded with antifungal and antibacterial properties, ajwain promotes weight loss and treats indigestion, diarrhea, and several intestinal problems. Here are five flavorful recipes using carom seeds or ajwain.

Hot and crispy Ajwain kalonji nimki

These crispy snacks can be enjoyed with a hot cup of tea. Mix together atta, maida, baking powder, salt, kalonji seeds, and ajwain. Add ghee and stir well. Sprinkle some water and knead into a dough. Roll and flatten the dough like a chapati and cut it into small pieces. Deep-fry these nimkis in oil and serve hot and crispy with green chutney.

North Indian flatbread Ajwain paratha

Mix together flour, salt, water, and oil to form a soft dough. Wrap in a moist cotton cloth and set aside for 30 minutes. Knead once again and roll into balls. Roll into a round layer, apply melted ghee, and spread ajwain all over. Fold it evenly into a triangle shape. Roast the parathas on a pan, smear ghee, and cook again. Serve hot.

Stir-fried sabzi Ajwainwali gajar sabzi

This stir-fried sabzi combines the sweetness of carrots and the pungent taste of ajwain. You can enjoy it with warm parathas or as a side dish. Saute chopped garlic and ajwain in some oil. Add salt, turmeric powder, and chili powder and mix well. Add cubed carrots and cook for 20 minutes. Garnish with coriander, squeeze some lemon juice, and serve hot.

desi concoction Ajwain jhol

This desi concoction can be served with rice and can give relief from symptoms of cold and cough. Grind together ginger, soaked ajwain, garlic, black peppercorn, salt, and onions into a coarse paste. Saute black cumin, fenugreek, and bay leaf in ghee. Add the paste, turmeric powder, and salt and mix well. Add water and boil for three-five minutes. Garnish with coriander.

Flavorful and healthy Ajwain chicken

Marinate the chicken pieces with curd, salt, red chilies, ginger-garlic paste, and ajwain and keep aside for 30 minutes. Heat oil in a pressure cooker, add the chicken pieces leaving behind the marinade and cook well. Next, add the marinade and some water, cover, and cook until two whistles. Add fresh cream and coriander and stir-fry the mixture. Serve hot with rice or roti.