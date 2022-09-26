Lifestyle

Unique Durga Puja pandals to visit this year in Kolkata

Written by Sneha Das Sep 26, 2022, 07:29 pm 2 min read

These Durga Puja pandals have a unique and innovative theme.

Durga Puja is less than a week away, and the festival preparations are in full swing in the City of Joy. Kolkata's Durga Puja was included in UNESCO's Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2021. Every year, the pandals in Kolkata deck up in new, unique, and innovative themes. These unique pandals in Kolkata should be on your list.

Unique theme Sree Bhumi Durga Puja Pandal

Located in Lake Town, the Sree Bhumi Durga Puja is perhaps this year's most unique pandal. It comes with an innovative theme every year and stuns the audience. Last year, they attracted hundreds of people by creating Dubai's iconic skyscraper Burg Khalifa. They have recreated the Vatican City to celebrate their Golden Jubilee this time. The pandal has already opened its doors to visitors.

Musical theme Ahiritola Sarbojanin Durgotsab

One of the most celebrated Durga Pujas of north Kolkata, Ahiritola Sarbojanin Durgotsab pulls hundreds of people every year with its stunning artistic themes and decorations. This year, the theme of the pandal is "Akashbani" which will showcase musical instruments of the past. The pandal will feature pictures of musical legends and a huge structure of record players and different musical instruments.

Social work Samaj Sebi Sangha

Located in Lake Terrace, Ballygunje, Samaj Sebi Sangha remains involved with lots of social work throughout the year, therefore the name. The theme of the pandal this year is "Sebiche Ishwar," where they will execute the famous saying by Swami Vivekananda, "Those who serve others, serve the Lord in the true sense." The entire pandal is being built using tin, wood, and iron.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Babubagan Sarbojanin Durgotsav Puja Pandal

Located in Dhakuria, the Babubagan Sarbojanin Durgotsav puja pandal is decorating its entire mandap using thousands of commemorative coins issued since India's independence, to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. They are celebrating their 61st anniversary of hosting Durga Puja and the theme for this year is "Maa Tujhe Salaam." Depicting freedom fighters, the pandal will also feature a coin museum.

Pet-friendly pandal Bidhan Sarani Atlas Club

Located in Shyam Bazaar area, the Bidhan Sarani Atlas Club has a theme of "Anantan aasray," meaning eternal shelter. The pet-friendly pandal's main aim is to raise awareness about treating pets as our own babies and not neglecting them. According to the organizers, two dogs will be seen sitting at the idol's feet and praying for shelter for themselves and their puppies.