5 traditional Bengali sarees to wear on Durga Puja

Written by Sneha Das Sep 26, 2022, 07:07 pm 2 min read

These traditional sarees will make your Durga Puja more fun and magical.

Durga Puja is all about good food, reunion with friends and family, and pandal hopping while flaunting your new stylish outfits. The auspicious five-day festival is incomplete without women donning a traditional saree with matching accessories. From dhakai jamdani, tussar, tant to baluchari, garad, and Murshidabad silk, there is a huge variety to choose from. But consider these five traditional sarees for the occasion.

Traditional Dhakai jamdani

One of the favorite sarees among Bengalis, dhakai jamdani was originally hails from Dhaka, Bangladesh. The technique involved in weaving these sarees is time-consuming and laborious. These usually have designs of "panna hazar" meaning a thousand emeralds which are mainly delicate flower patterns weaved through gold and silver yarns. These sarees are generally translucent and woven with a silk-cotton mixture of yarns.

Stylish and elegant Baluchari

Originating from the village of Baluchar in Murshidabad, baluchari sarees are silk sarees usually made of pure silk or tussar. It is believed that the Baluchari style of weaving was introduced by Bengal's first Nawab, Murshid Quli Khan in the 18th century. They look super elegant and stylish and often depict scenes and little snippets from Indian mythology including the Ramayana and Mahabharata.

Lightweight and comfortable Tant

One of the must-haves in a Bengali woman's wardrobe, tant sarees can be worn during your pandal hopping spree as they are light and comfortable. However, it will need a press after every wear. You can also choose a classic red and white tant saree for Dashami's sindoor khela. Made of pure cotton the most popular tant sarees are phulia and tangail.

Complex embroidery Kantha stitch

One of the most popular weaving from Bolpur, Shantiniketan in West Bengal, these sarees have exotic embroidery, complex threadwork, and elegant designs. Kantha embroidery is characterized by running stitches in bright hues and can be found in both silk and cotton. The designs and motifs on the sarees reflect the values, culture, and folklore of rural women in Bengal and also represent natural entities.

Complex royal themes Murshidabad silk

Popular since the time of the Nawabs, Murshidabad silk sarees are light and airy and hand-printed in colorful designs like the batik print style. They can be easily worn on your Shashthi or Saptami evening outings. Dating back to the 18th century, the designs on the sarees reflect the complex themes of royal life. The colored patterns are usually hand-drawn by artists.