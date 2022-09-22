Lifestyle

Recipe-o'-clock: 5 drool-worthy dishes you can make using honey

Written by Anujj Trehaan Sep 22, 2022, 05:30 pm 2 min read

Try your hand at these five delicious honey-based recipes today.

Made by bees from nectar, honey - the sweet and viscous offering is used to prepare an array of food and beverages. It is also a healthier alternative to sugar, which is why it is also used as a natural sweetener. From Indian and Chinese to Italian and French, this sweet syrup is used in cuisines across the world. Here are five honey-based recipes.

Golden brown Honey French toast

To make a honey French toast, you'd need two beaten eggs, 1/4 cup milk, 1/4 cup honey, 1/4 teaspoon salt, six-eight slices of bread, and some butter. First up, combine the eggs, milk, honey, and salt. Mix well. Melt butter in a skillet, and dip bread slices in the egg mixture. Fry the slices in butter until golden on both sides.

Sweet and spicy Honey chili potatoes with sesame

Combine potato fingers, oil, red chili powder, tomato sauce, crushed garlic, and salt. Grease a baking tray, spread the potato fingers on it, and bake at 200 degrees Celsius for 35-40 minutes. In a pan, add red chili paste, oil, tomato sauce, vinegar, salt, and crushed garlic. Saute for a few minutes. Add the baked potatoes, drizzle some honey, sprinkle sesame seeds, and toss.

Sweet Baked honey cheesecake

Preheat your oven to 180 degrees Celsius, grease a cake pan, and line the base with baking paper. Add melted butter to coarsely chopped dates, oats, sunflower seeds, cinnamon, and coconut, and process everything until combined. Transfer this mixture to the cake pan and bake until slightly golden. Process cream cheese, eggs, lemon juice, vanilla, and honey. Pour it over the crust and bake.

Refreshing Spiced honey chamomile cooler

Boil some water and add chamomile tea bags, cinnamon sticks, and cloves to it. Simmer for five minutes. Post that, remove cinnamon and cloves, and add lemon juice and honey. Stir well. Now refrigerate the concoction for an hour. Squeeze one tablespoon of orange juice into each glass, pour the cooler into them, add some ice cubes, and garnish with fresh lemon slices.

Fluffy Banana honey muffins

Preheat your oven to 190 degrees Celsius. Melt butter in a pan and add honey and milk. Once melted, add mashed bananas into it and stir gently. To this, add flour, baking powder, and salt. Give a couple of stirs to make a lumpy sludge. Fill muffin cups with the batter and bake for 20-25 minutes. Leave it to cool and serve.