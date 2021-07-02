Bengali film producers announce release dates of seven movies

The releases range from Panchami, with two films releasing on Durga Puja and one Diwali release

With the gradual easing of curbs on shootings and improvement in the COVID-19 situation, big-time Bengali film producers have announced release dates of seven films, three of them during the Durga Puja festival and one during Christmas. The much-hyped Golondaaj based on the exploits of barefooted Indian footballer Nagendra Prasad Sarbadhikari during British rule will be released on October 10 on Panchami.

'Kakababur Protyaborton' is slated to release on December 24

Srijit Mukherji's directorial Kakababur Protyaborton on the fictional adventurer is slated for a release on December 24 as a Christmas attraction for children, a spokesperson of the producers SVF said Thursday. Golondaaj starring Dev is directed by Dhrubo Banerjee while Kakababur Protyaborton, the sequel in the Kakababu series based on the literary work by Sunil Gangopadhyay has superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee in the lead.

'Tonic' and 'Mahananda' will be released on Durga Puja

Tonic, again starring Dev and also Tanushree Chakraborty and veteran Paran Bandyopadhyay, and Mahananda, inspired by the struggle of writer-activist and Magsaysay award winner Mahasweta Devi will be released this Durga Puja, distributor of the two films Satadip Saha said.

'Ekannoborti' will release on Diwali on November 3

Birsa Dasgupta's Mukhosh, featuring Anirban Bhattacharya in the lead, which was slated to release earlier last month but got postponed due to the emergent pandemic situation, will now be released on August 13 as an Independence day release, the spokesperson said. Mainak Bhaumik's Ekannoborti will be released on November 3 as a Diwali attraction, the day before Kali Puja.

'X=Prem' will hit the screen next year on February 4

Srijit Mukherji's X=Prem will hit the screen on February 4 in 2022. "We are hopeful that with the improvement in COVID-19 situation and ongoing vaccination drives, theatrical releases will be possible in another few months with rigorous enforcement of COVID-19 protocols in theaters," Saha said.

Announcements show industry is confidently coping with the situation

"The announcements of film release showed the industry is confident about a gradual turnaround with all help from state and central governments," said the owner of a popular single-screen and local multiplex chain, Saha. Another industry source said, while Bollywood is yet to make any announcement of a big-time hall release, the Bengali film industry showed its confidence about coping with the situation.