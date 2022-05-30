Entertainment

Aspiring model found dead in Kolkata, fourth incident within fortnight

Aspiring model found dead in Kolkata, fourth incident within fortnight

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 30, 2022, 07:02 pm 2 min read

Model Saraswati Das's body was recovered from her Kolkata residence. May she rest in peace.

Saraswati Das, an 18-year-old make-up artist and aspiring model, was reportedly found dead at her home at Bediadanga, in Kasba, Kolkata on Sunday. Das's grandmother reportedly found her hanging from a ceiling fan in her room at 2:00am. She was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. No suicide note was found. This is the fourth alleged suicide case in Kolkata within a fortnight.

Investigation Das had argument with her boyfriend before incident

As per the police, Das was sleeping next to her grandmother on Sunday, while other members were away. The grandmother woke up around 2:00am to find Das missing. She went to Das's room to find the teenager hanging from the fan using a dupatta. Cops reportedly found out she was on a call with her boyfriend till 1:00am and they even had an argument.

Information She was struggling with depression because of her relationship

As per a senior officer, Das was involved in a romantic affair and was struggling with depression due to issues in her relationship. The cop told portals she used to work as a tuition teacher alongside her modeling gigs. The model, and her mother Arati, had been staying at her maternal uncle's home for the last 17 years, ever since her father deserted them.

Statement Postmortem report is yet to be received

"It seems that it's a case of suicide, but we need to look into other angles too," a police officer said. "Saraswati's grandmother first found her hanging and used the vegetable cutter to cut the rope and bring her down. She rushed the girl to a nearby hospital, which informed us. We are waiting for the postmortem report," he concluded.

Connection Cops working to find link between alleged suicides

Additionally, cops are probing to find if Das has any connection with the previous deceased models—Manjusha Neogi, Bidisha De Majumder, or Pallavi Dey, all of whom allegedly died due to suicide. The news of De Majumder's (21) death surfaced last week. Following this, her friend Neogi (26) was found dead on Friday. Television actor Dey (25) passed away on May 15.