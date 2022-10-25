Lifestyle

5 must-try spooky recipes for Halloween

5 must-try spooky recipes for Halloween

Written by Sneha Das Oct 25, 2022, 01:35 pm 2 min read

These Halloween recipes will add that much needed spook factor to your party

Halloween is around the corner and it's time to instill a spooky aura in your homes, dress up as ghouls and witches, and indulge in the ritual of tricking and treating. This year, the occasion will be celebrated on October 31. You can make the fun and eerie festival more enjoyable by preparing these five delicious yet spooky-looking recipes.

Party favorite Halloween monster fingers

Combine together butter and powdered sugar until creamy. Add vanilla extract, egg, and salt and mix well. Gradually add flour while mixing it gently. Wrap the dough with a plastic sheet. Shape each dough into fingers and squeeze the tip and center. Make some superficial scores on the surface. Add cherry jam and one almond on the end. Bake for 20 minutes and serve.

Spooky cookies Halloween cookies

Mix together flour, nutmeg powder, and sugar. Add vanilla essence and butter and knead the dough with milk. Roll out the dough and using paper templates cut it into shapes of ghosts, tombstones, witches' hats, etc. Bake for 12-15 minutes. Brush with icing made with food coloring, milk, vanilla essence, and icing sugar, and serve to your guests.

Gluten-free and vegan Spider cupcakes

Mix together flour, baking soda, baking powder, ginger, cinnamon, and nutmeg. In another bowl, whisk together eggs, sugar, pumpkin puree, and oil. Add the dry ingredients to this and mix. Bake for 20 minutes. Beat cream cheese, butter, vanilla, salt, and sugar. Spread frosting over the muffins. Make spiders by shaping melted chocolate on a cold surface, then place them on the cupcakes.

Halloween special flatbreads Skull butter naan

Sift flour and salt together. Add sugar and unflavored soda to make a dough. Cover with a damp cloth and set aside for 10 minutes. Roll out small elongated naan, gorge out two huge eyes and a large hole for the mouth. Seal the edges and roast the naans in a hot kadhai. Brush them with some butter and serve hot.

Scary and bloody Bloody band aid crackers

These bloody band-aid crackers are the perfect appetizers to serve at your Halloween party. Although they taste delicious, they will surely scare your guests. Break graham crackers into small rectangles. Apply cake frosting on top of them in the shape of squares. Add red food color to strawberry preserves, and add them in the center of the white square. Enjoy your bloody band-aid crackers!