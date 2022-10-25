Lifestyle

Happy birthday Kritika Kamra! Know about her fitness secrets

Kritika Kamra follows intermittent fasting and Keto diet to stay fit

A popular face in Indian television, Kritika Kamra is well-known for her roles in TV shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Reporters, and Kuch Toh Log Kahenge. Kamra was recently seen in the web series Hush Hush. The actor follows a balanced diet and a daily workout routine to maintain a healthy lifestyle and stay in shape. Here's revealing her fitness secrets on her birthday.

Yoga Kamra loves doing yoga which her mother introduced to her

Kamra practices bodyweight and strength training without weights to achieve a toned physique. She also practices yoga daily, which was introduced to her by her mother. Kamra is not a gym freak and hates working out on machines. She loves outdoor activities more and therefore indulges in several cardio exercises whenever she gets some time.

Dancing Kamra is a huge fan of Zumba

The Tandav actor is a huge fan of Zumba which helps her work out comprehensively. Zumba works on all muscle groups and is a good cardio exercise for eevryone. She also performs planks to focus on her core strength. "Fitness is a lifestyle choice. It's more like a marriage than a fling," Kamra had said in an interview.

Intermittent fasting She follows intermittent fasting and Keto sometimes

Kamra starts her day by drinking some water with lemon juice in it or black coffee. She follows intermittent fasting where she fasts for 16 hours and eats within eight hours of the day. She consumes liquids and straight away has her lunch. Kamra also follows Keto sometimes with her brother. Sometimes, she also ends up having breakfast dishes for dinner or lunch.

Diet plan Here's what the actor's diet plan looks like

The Kaun Banegi Shikharwati actor loves having classic Indian meals consisting of roti, sabzi and dal. When not fasting, she has a handful of nuts, then some salad after which she has her lunch. She tries to avoid refined flour and refined sugar as much as she can. Her munch-on in-between meals include energy bars, healthy bhel, quinoa puffs, fruits, makhana or khakra.