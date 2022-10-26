Lifestyle

Tips to ace your first date (for women)

Choose a quiet location where you can actually have a conversation without shouting to overpower blaring music

First dates can be exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time, but there are some tricks to ace your first date and ensure you both want to meet again for a second date. While we are all aware of some basics like dressing comfortably and arriving on time, there are some other factors that may ruin or make your date a success. Read on...

Neutral location Choose a place you can actually sit and talk in

Choose a location that is convenient for both of you. A long commute can annoy people and ruin their mood. Select a relatively quiet place where you can actually sit and talk instead of a movie theater. Don't expect the guy to pick up or drop you on a first date. Only if he offers, and you are comfortable with it, accept the offer.

It is advisable to avoid heavy topics like politics, finance, religion, and your ex when talking on a first date. Keep some topics in the kitty if your first date goes well and you meet again. The purpose of a first date is to figure out whether there is chemistry between you. You can get to know one another with time.

Be attentive Put your listening skills to use

Once you are into the conversation, find out about their interests and pay attention to their likes and dislikes. It is good to have a hearty conversation but in the flow do not overshare. You might want to keep some things about you in store for a follow-up date. If you like him, express your interest in him without playing hard to get.

Money matters It is ok to split the bill

It is alright to want to split the bill, so ask your date to split the bill, and gracefully pay your share. It is a well-appreciated move, given that most people want to split the bill on the first date, but guys don't often say it out loud. However, if the man insists on paying, let him and thank him for the meal.

Gut feeling Watch out for red flags and deal breakers

Let go of your superficial expectations and focus on the person instead. However, be mindful of red flags and deal breakers - yes, they are different. Qualities that instantly turn you off are deal-breakers, for example, character traits, personality flaws, and a clash of value systems. If he starts getting on your nerves or is highly opinionated, it is a red flag.