Tips to ace your first date (for men)

Written by Lahari Basu Oct 26, 2022, 02:00 am 3 min read

First dates can be a little daunting for all, but that's what makes them worth looking forward to. However, what if you make a fool of yourself and never hear back from your date? If that thought gives you anxiety, you must know that being yourself is the answer to making a first date work. But how to be yourself? Read on guys...

Be genuine Keep your pretense away

There's a reason why genuine people make great dates in this age of ghosting. Just having a good conversation with someone can lead to a potential relationship. Do not pretend to like or dislike something to convince your date that you are "the one." Being a yes man is not a good idea, it makes you appear insecure and people find that unattractive.

Listen Try to be a good listener

Men, you need to up your listening game and stop interrupting your date when they are talking. Women find it exceptionally annoying to be cut off mid-sentence. However, do not leave all the talking to your date. Maintain eye contact when talking and ask follow-up questions once they are done explaining or summarizing. Initiate a conversation related to something they mentioned.

Looks matter Dress to impress

First things first, you must dress well to impress your date. Showing up in pajamas and floaters when your date is all decked up is indicating that you made no effort on your part to appear groomed for them. You don't need to go overboard with grooming, but doing the basics is appreciated. Wear clean pressed clothes, a nice cologne, and good shoes.

Praise and admiration Offer a heartfelt compliment

Be brave enough to compliment your date on how they look, or how they have achieved something great recently. It is better to compliment them in person rather than texting them about it later. However, be polite and choose your words wisely while appreciating them. Do not compliment their body, that can be really cringe-worthy. Also, refrain from cussing (even when you mean well).

Touching is natural, but overdoing it can make your date uncomfortable. It is ok to extend a hand when walking through a crowded area or share a side hug when parting ways. Touching them a lot on the first date gives them the impression that you treat all your dates the same way. A first-date touch should be natural and friendly, not sexual.