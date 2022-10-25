Lifestyle

Health benefits of Nordic walking - the latest fitness trend

Written by Sneha Das Oct 25, 2022

Nordic walking helps activate your upper body as you walk

The latest fitness trend now, Nordic walking is a full-body exercise that uses special poles to activate your upper body as you walk. Known for its cardio and strength-training benefits, this workout is extremely effective for those having joint problems like arthritis. This low-impact exercise that is similar to cross-country skiing originated in Finland. Here are five health benefits of Nordic walking.

Information How to do Nordic walking

Also called pole walking, Nordic walking is an enhanced walking technique that engages your entire torso while using walking poles. Start walking normally without the poles, then swing your arms and touch the poles to the ground ad push off while stepping ahead.

Heart health Great for your heart health

If you want to increase your cardiovascular fitness, then Nordic walking is the best exercise to opt for. It uses your upper body muscles and gets your heart rate up. According to a small review of eight studies on people with heart diseases, Nordic walking programs improved exercise capacity, exercise duration, and oxygen uptake as compared to standard cardiac rehabilitation programs.

Weight loss Helps in weight loss

According to research by the University of Verona, Nordic walking is an effective exercise tool for weight loss as compared to normal walking. It uses the upper-body muscles more which requires greater energy expenditure. It involves your chest, arms, shoulders, abs, core muscles as well as legs. As per studies, it can burn up to 20% more calories than traditional walking.

Blood circulation Improves your blood circulation

Nordic walking helps increase the rate at which your blood is pumped around the body which boosts your circulation. It improves your circulation by encouraging active feet, a full arm swing, and squeezing and opening the hands around the pole. All of these stimulate the efficient return of blood back to the heart. It also strengthens your core muscles and improves your posture.

Falling risks Reduces the risk of falling

As you age, the risk of tripping and falling while walking increases. This happens due to a decrease in muscle strength, problems with your walking pattern, and balance issues. The technique of Nordic walking involves placing the poles onto the ground while you are using your legs which helps improve balance and reduces the risk of falling. It is definitely recommended for older adults.

Pain reliever Reduces back, hip and knee pain

If you are suffering from limb or back pain, Nordic walking is the perfect exercise for you. The use of poles while walking helps distribute your weight through the torso and arms, placing less strain on the hips, knees, and back which reduces hip, knee, or back pain problems. It helps rotate the spine and increases oxygen and nutrients to the discs and vertebrae.