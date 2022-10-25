Lifestyle

Journeys of Clay and Fire: Exploring the beauty of ceramics

Written by Lahari Basu Oct 25, 2022

This magnificent artwork at the exhibition is by Ela Mukherjee

Imagine this: You are passing by a ceramics store and your head turns involuntarily to check out those glamorous works of art as your feet walk ahead and crash on a tree. If you have survived that, you must treat your eyes to an ongoing exhibition in New Delhi - Journeys of Clay and Fire which explores the diverse practices of contemporary ceramics.

Information What. When. Where.

British Council is hosting Journeys of Clay and Fire, featuring seven ceramic artists from India. The exhibition focusing on their work in the field of contemporary Indian ceramic art is on display till November 29 at the British Council, New Delhi.

About Reviving a fading art form

Journeys of Clay and Fire has artists and arts organizations co-developing and collaborating on projects exploring new futures for craft in India. As part of the India/UK Together, Season of Culture - a program that celebrates India's 75th anniversary of independence, the exhibition draws attention to artisanal pottery and how artistic collaboration and knowledge exchange revives a fading art form.

About What is the "Journeys of Clay and Fire" about?

Jonathan Kennedy, Director Arts India, British Council says, "Journeys of Clay and Fire is an exhibition presented by Charles Wallace India Trust, in collaboration with the British Council. It is a part of India/UK Together, a Season of Culture. The exhibition brings together emerging and mid-career Indian artists who have studied in the UK supported by CWIT scholarships and other arts organizations."

Bilateral cultural extravaganza Showcases creative dialogue

"The India/UK Together Season of Culture is a year-long bilateral cultural extravaganza that will feature more than 40 Indian and UK collaborations, enabling more than 1,400 artists to perform in front of global audiences across India and the UK." "Journeys... showcases creative dialogue between design institutions that led to innovative solutions which strengthen the revival of artisanal pottery for sustainable livelihoods," explains Mr. Kennedy.

Unique products Has the appreciation of artisanal pottery increased in India?

Dr. Toolika Gupta, Director, Indian Institute of Crafts and Design asserts that the appreciation of handcrafted wares has increased in India over the past few years. "People are looking for unique products to add value to their lifestyle, so where the masses are happy with low-priced mass-produced goods, a section who value unique products, have become patrons of such art forms," says Dr. Gupta.

Contemporary ceramics art What diverse practices of contemporary ceramics are explored here?

This exhibition shows the range of practices and materials that contemporary ceramics art in India covers. "There are stoneware ceramics that are high-fired with the works of Gukan Raj from Chennai and Abhay Pandit from Mumbai. Shitanshu Maurya and Ela Mukherjee show the hand-built sculptural aspect that ceramics can be taken into," says Curator Kristine Michael, Ceramic Artist, Academician (Visual and Performing Arts).

Curator's message 'The artworks must be enjoyed in person'

"Shirley Bhatnagar's works, based on the colonial past have a very humorous quirky viewpoint showing how ceramic tableware can be both anthropomorphic and comic." "Neha Kudchadkar combines performance and body art with her ceramics in videos that use poetry and text to convey her ideas," Michael adds. The works - installations, art videos, and object-based vessel forms - must be enjoyed in person.