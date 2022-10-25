Lifestyle

5 haunted places in Kolkata to go ghost-hunting this Halloween

Written by Sneha Das Oct 25, 2022

These haunted places in Kolkata are sure to give you spooky vibes

The vintage charm of Kolkata, the City of Joy attracts a lot of tourists. However, this old city also houses numerous mysterious buildings that are rumored to be haunted, and visiting them is definitely not for the faint-hearted. If you want to go out for some ghost-hunting this Halloween, we dare you to visit these five haunted places in Kolkata.

Spooky library National Library

The former residence of Governor-General Charles Metcalf during the British era, the National Library houses a huge collection of historical books, publications, and artifacts. According to legends, the Governor's wife Lady Metcalfe was a book lover and a cleanliness freak, she has been seen roaming in between shelves, dusting the old books and shelves. Night guards and students have also heard her footsteps.

Willam Saheb ka Sada Ghora The Royal Calcutta Turf Club

Also called Race Course, the Royal Calcutta Turf Club has witnessed spooky incidents related to a snow-white horse named Pride. Belonging to race freak George William, the horse was found dead on the tracks a day after losing a derby. Night guards and commuters passing by the Race Course have reported a white horse galloping on the tracks on moonlit Saturday nights.

Age-old burial ground Park Street Cemetery

Built in 1767, Part Street Cemetery is one of the oldest burial grounds which houses age-old graves of generations of British families who lived during the British Raj. Many people have reported feeling dizzy and breathless here. Many have also seen hazy shadows on the wall and heard eerie sounds. Photographers have also caught some strange shadows in their photographs. Well, it's a cemetery...

Horrid screams and cries Putulbari or House of dolls

Now almost in ruins, this century-old haunted house located in north Kolkata features architecture that depicts dolls in the arches. Once inhabited by rich landlords of Bengal, it is said that the zamindars used to bring women into the mansion to torture and exploit them. Local people have often heard cries and horrid screams of female voices coming from the mansion. Yikes!

Suicide cases Rabindra Sarobar Metro Station

Witness to the highest number of death by suicide cases, Rabindra Sarobar Metro Station made it to our list. During late hours, several passengers claimed to have seen the souls of people who have committed suicide on the metro station platforms. Many have also witnessed peculiar shadows on the platform pillars or passing the tracks. The metro station is open till 10 pm.