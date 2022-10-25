Lifestyle

5 health benefits of bok choy you must know about

Written by Sneha Das Oct 25, 2022, 04:05 pm 2 min read

A variety of Chinese white cabbage, bok choy, or pak choi is a cruciferous vegetable that has a lot of nutritional benefits. Bok choy can be added to soups, salads, smoothies, or stir-fried veggies to make them healthier and more delicious. Regular consumption can reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases and improve vision. Here are its five health benefits.

Rich in essential minerals like calcium, zinc, magnesium, phosphorus, and vitamin K, bok choy is great for your bone health. These minerals help strengthen your bones, maintain bone structure and prevent fractures. Zinc and iron in it stimulate collagen synthesis and vitamin D metabolism. Collagen helps form a matrix in your joints and skeletal system and maintains bone structure and strength.

Minerals like calcium, potassium, and magnesium found in bok choy help regulate your blood pressure and prevent the risk of developing heart diseases. According to studies, folate and vitamin B6 in bok choy prevents the buildup of homocysteine, a compound that can damage the lining of arteries or lead to atherosclerosis. Potassium in bok choy regulates the heartbeat.

Essential carotenoids like zeaxanthin and lutein found in bok choy help boost your eye health and prevent the risk of developing macular degeneration. According to studies, these carotenoids help prevent cataracts, improve night vision and reduce the risk of retinitis pigmentosa. The lutein in it protects the eyes from ultraviolet rays. The vitamin A in it also helps maintain your eye health.

High amounts of selenium and vitamin C found in bok choy help improve your immune response to infections by stimulating the production of T-cells that are responsible for killing invading viruses and bacteria. Vitamin C also helps in collagen synthesis which promotes energy metabolism. One cup of bok choy contains 74 percent of the recommended value of vitamin C.

The vitamin C in this vegetable helps combat free radicals and assists in collagen production as well which makes your skin healthy from the inside. It further reduces the risk of sun damage and fights signs of aging like fine lines, dark spots, blemishes, pigmentation, and wrinkles. It treats skin conditions like rosacea, acne, eczema, sunburn, and psoriasis, to improve your overall skin appearance.