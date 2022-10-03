Lifestyle

5 trails in France to bookmark for your next hike

Written by Anujj Trehaan Oct 03, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

From the snow-capped peak of Mont Blanc to the turquoise waters of the Mediterranean, France offers multiple trails that make for the perfect hike. Almost every region in this spectacular country has a hiking trail that suits both professionals as well as beginners. So if you're looking for a stunning destination for your upcoming expedition, do consider the following five hiking trails in France.

Coastal Sentier du Littoral

Sentier du Littoral is an easy, single-day hike with a route that's 25 kilometers long and takes about five to six hours to conquer. You will pass through beaches, rocky coves, and fishing villages. Once you reach Sentier du Littoral, the coastal views from there will instantly win your heart. Carry sunscreen and enough water if you are hiking during the summer season.

Ochre Colorado Provenzal

Colorado Provenzal is another easy but circular hiking trail that has two distinct routes to follow: Le Sahara and Les Belvédères. While the former is 2.7 kilometers long and takes about 1.5 hours, the latter can take you two hours to complete a track of four kilometers. The terrain's color is deep orange as the soil is rich in iron oxide.

Volcanoes Puy de Dôme

Puy de Dôme is one of the most thrilling volcano hikes that you can consider undertaking. It is six kilometers long, ranks moderate, and can take you roughly one to two hours to complete. The place has dormant volcanoes that last blew up more than 7,000 years ago. The trail is old, steep, and has wooden steps and wildflower-embellished paths to the summit.

Rocky Lac Blanc

A hike to the jewel-like Lac Blanc starts from Argentière near Chamonix. It is all uphill from the starting point, with more than 1,000 meters of rugged and rocky ascents. The hike is challenging and could take you around five to six hours to cover a distance of 11 kilometers. You will need to be fit and comfortable with heights for this one.

Dangerous GR20

This one is for not beginners and definitely not for the faint-hearted. GR20 in Corsica is a two-week trek into the wild and a knee-crushing monster of a hike. It is capable of even sending shivers down the spine of the most experienced hikers. From deep ravines and craters to glacial lakes, snow-covered peaks, and dense forests, this 180-kilometer-long hike has it all.