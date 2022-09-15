Lifestyle

5 things to take back home from your Egypt trip

Written by Sneha Das Sep 15, 2022, 06:46 pm 2 min read

Popularly known for its ancient treasures, rich history, golden sand beaches, stunning architecture, and natural therapies, Egypt is a destination that must be on your bucket list. The country is famous for the monuments of majestic pharaohs like the Great Sphinx, the Great Pyramids of Giza, the Egyptian Museum, etc. If you are traveling to Egypt, make sure to take these things back home.

Type of paper Papyrus

One of the earliest examples of paper, authentic papyrus is made from the reeds of the river Nile and is bend-resistant. You can find pieces of papyrus with painted scenes from the life of the pharaohs, ancient Egyptian tombs, and temple paintings made from banana leaves. In fact, you can shop for some adorable postcards and beautiful artwork made of papyrus.

Kilim art Kilim carpets

One of the earliest wool spinning crafts of Egypt, kilim art involves shaping rugs and table covers using silk, cotton, or wool to create artistic decor pieces. One of the must-buy souvenirs in Egypt, kilim carpets are made from natural, eco-friendly materials and organic chemical-free colors, hand-made using a wooden loom. These carpets are made by weaving different threads together to create fine embroidery.

Fragrant and aromatic Incense sticks

If you want to take some Middle Eastern fragrances back home, then buy some aromatic incense sticks from Egypt. They're available in two variants named Oud and Bokhor. While the erstwhile is extracted from the heart of the infected Aquilaria tree, the latter is made of regular wood mix soaked in oils or fragrances. They are used in religious rituals in churches and mosques.

Beauty Kohl

This is for all the ladies out there! One of the most popular buys in Egypt, kohl is basically a black powder stored in a small wooden, iron, or plastic bottle. Original kohl closes the blood vessels of the eye and makes them appear bigger. It was created by Egyptians by grinding the Galena rock "lead sulfide" to protect their eyes from light rays.

Glass-blowing craft Hand-blown glass works and ornaments

Practiced by Egyptians, the glass-blowing craft flourished in the country with the Arabian conquest with glass being used in dishes, mirrors, bottles, and windows. They are made of vibrant colors obtained by using metal oxides. You can go for thin and light-weighted glass vases, perfume, kohl bottles, and bowls. Each of them is available in fancy colors decorated with fine details and ornamentation.