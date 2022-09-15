Lifestyle

5 homemade nail masks for healthy and shiny nails

Sep 15, 2022

These nail masks will make your nails healthy and strong.

Just like your face and hair, even your nails deserve special treatment. Nail masks are highly effective in strengthening your nails and keeping your cuticles in good condition. In fact, they also help in fighting infections and preventing your nails from cracking or peeling. You can use a nail mask at least once a week. Here are five homemade nail masks for you.

Hydrating and nourishing Tomato and vitamin E nail mask

Tomatoes help strengthen your nails while the Vitamin E oil prevents nail breakage and deliver hydration. The addition of lemon juice fights discoloration and adds shine while sweet almond oil combats dryness. Mix together tomato juice, lemon juice, vitamin E oil, and sweet almond oil. Place your fingers in the mixture and cleanse it off with cold water after 10-15 minutes.

Strengthens cuticles Tea tree oil, coconut oil, and shea butter nail mask

Packed with antifungal properties, tea tree oil treats stained nails and heals fungal infections. Shea butter heals and nourishes damaged cuticles while coconut oil moisturizes and strengthens them. Mix together shea butter, tea tree essential oil, and coconut oil. Apply the mask to your fingers and nails, and massage properly. Wait for 20 minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water.

Nail rehydration Banana nail mask

An excellent way to rehydrate your nails, bananas contain biotin which is considered great for your nail health. They keep your nails nourished, clean, and healthy. Mix together banana, heavy cream, and honey to make a nice and smooth paste. Massage this solution on your nails for some time and wait for about 10 minutes before rinsing it off with cool water.

Antiseptic properties Orange and garlic nail mask

Rich in selenium, garlic strengthens your nails and promotes nail growth. Packed with antiseptic properties, it also keeps fungal infections at bay. As it's loaded with Vitamin C, orange increases collagen formation and makes your nails healthier. Combine together minced garlic clove and orange juice. Soak your fingernails in the mixture for 10 minutes. Wait for some time before washing it off.

Keeps infections at bay Honey and eggs nail mask

Egg yolks are highly effective in strengthening your nails while honey acts as an antifungal and anti-inflammatory agent for your nails, keeping infections at bay. The addition of lavender essential oil nourishes your nail beds. Mix together egg yolk, water, lavender essential oil, and honey, and apply this to your nails. Wait for 10-15 minutes before rinsing it off with lukewarm water.