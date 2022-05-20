Lifestyle

5 homemade deodorants that really work

5 homemade deodorants that really work

Written by Sneha Das May 20, 2022, 02:15 am 3 min read

These deodorants are made with natural ingredients and are safe for all skin types. (Photo credit: Flickr)

Deodorants are a must during summer to prevent the growth of bacteria on the skin, especially in the armpits due to excessive sweating. They kill the odor-causing bacteria and make you smell fresh and nice. However, conventional deodorants are packed with harmful chemicals that can cause damage to your skin. Here are five homemade and natural deodorants that are effective and safe to use.

#1 Baking soda and cornstarch deodorant

A chemical-free way to combat body odor, this baking soda and cornstarch deodorant will help to absorb excess moisture and keep your armpits fresh and clean. Both cornstarch and baking soda are naturally sweat-absorbing ingredients easily available in your kitchen. Mix one part baking soda with six parts cornstarch. Do not add any water and dust the mixture on your armpits.

#2 Coconut oil and sage deodorant

Safe for sensitive skin, this coconut oil and sage deodorant is nourishing on the skin and will make you feel fresh. Place a double boiler with water in the bottom bowl. Add shea butter and coconut oil to the top bowl and stir. Add grapefruit and sage essential oils and vitamin E oil and mix well. Let it cool and your deodorant is ready!

#3 Lemongrass deodorant spray

Packed with the goodness of apple cider vinegar, essential oils, and the freshness of lemongrass, this deodorant spray kills bacteria and keeps you clean. Mix apple cider vinegar with lavender essential oil, lemongrass essential oil, and tea tree essential oil. Add distilled water and shake the mixture well. Spray on your armpits and smell fresh throughout the day. Store in a cool, dry place.

#4 Shea butter and cocoa butter deodorant

Packed with antimicrobial properties, this shea butter and cocoa butter natural deodorant smells amazing and nourishes and protects your armpits. Melt shea butter, coconut oil, and cocoa butter in a double boiler. Add your favorite essential oils and mix. Add baking soda and arrowroot powder and mix again. Let it sit for 24 hours and keep in the refrigerator to set. And, it's ready.

#5 Rosewater and lavender deodorant

Rosewater is extremely effective in keeping body odor at bay. This refreshing deodorant is soothing on the skin, brightens your underarms, and makes them soft and smooth over time. Rosewater also helps to reduce sweat production. Mix fresh rosewater with apple cider vinegar, lavender essential oil, and tea tree oil in a small travel-size bottle. Shake the bottle well and spray on your armpits.