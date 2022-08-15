Lifestyle

Here's how you can set up a beautiful terrace garden

Want to set up your a garden on your terrace? Well, here's how you can begin.

Gardening is a therapeutic hobby and a terrace is a place of solace for most people. Combining them, you get a double dose of tranquility, aka a terrace garden. Having some greenery around is not only soothing to the eye but also refreshing for the soul. Here's how you can set up your own marvelous DIY terrace garden.

Planning Decide a layout

You can set up your terrace garden in two ways depending on your convenience and the size of your terrace. Either cover the entire surface with soil and make it a lawn or grow plants in pots. Map areas that receive sunlight and those that have shade, because, during summer season your green friends will need protection from direct and harsh sunlight.

Check quality Select the seeds and plants

Plant something that grows fast and is low-maintenance. You can start off by planting fenugreek, coriander, capsicum, or chili to serve in you in the kitchen. If you have pillars, it's best to grow climbers like cucumbers and bottle gourds. You can also grow flowers like lavenders, rosemary, and jasmine. Money plant, tulsi, and aloe vera are a few more plants you can consider.

Make it healthy Prepare the soil

Each plant demands a different soil type to grow and flourish. It is always recommended to use soil that scores high on minerals and moisture. You should also check the soil's pH levels and add compost and vermicompost to improve its quality. While these are easily available at stores and on online platforms, you can also make your own compost with organic kitchen waste.

Choose right Choice of containers and pots

There are plenty of pots and containers available in the market and on online platforms. You can get your hands on a variety of pots to serve various purposes. Remember shrubs might need re-potting later on. Make sure the pots have enough pores to drain excess water. Add soil, dig in a little to add the seeds, and cover them back with soil.

Nourishment Watering and other requirements

Watering plants as per the season is important so that they can grow healthy. You can water them twice a day in summer, once a day in winter, and once in two to three days during monsoons. Spray pesticides and fertilizers to keep insects away. Keep a regular check on your plants, and prune off any dead leaves or branches to propagate better growth.

Information Additional accessories

Once you're done setting up your terrace garden, you can add a few accessories to decorate the space. Put up some quirky lighting, garden furniture, some wall hangings, and a few knick-knacks to embellish the space.