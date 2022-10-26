Lifestyle

Happy birthday Raveena Tandon! Know about the actor's fitness secrets

Raveena Tandon sizzled the screens in the 90s with her sensual dance moves and brilliant acting

Popular Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon made her acting debut with the 1991 film Patthar Ke Phool. The Bollywood diva ruled millions of hearts in the 90s with her brilliant acting and sensual dance moves. Even at the age of 48, she has maintained her fit physique with a healthy diet and daily workout routine. Here's revealing her fitness secrets on her birthday.

Tandon usually follows a mix of different exercises to stay fit and healthy. "So, I'm never bored. I combine yoga, Pilates, kickboxing, weight-training, and exercises for the core muscles," she had said in an interview. "When you are flexible with your physical fitness routine, you can adapt it according to your travel schedule and make sure you don't miss out on it," she added.

Tandon loves doing cardio exercises, yoga, and swimming at home and often shares pictures of her practicing them on Instagram. She usually runs on the treadmill for an hour. She regularly increases the number of swim laps to take care of her problem areas. When she doesn't feel like exercising, she goes for a jog or a walk. She also practices Zumba.

Tandon is extremely particular about her food habits and stays away from unhealthy foods. On Sundays, she indulges in some desserts when the family goes out for lunch or dinner. The Mohra actor usually has dinner at 7.30 pm and avoids eating carbs after 6 pm. She loves having homemade fried bhindi. Tandon also consumes a lot of ghee to moisturize her body.

The Andaz Apna Apna actor consumes lots of fruits and probiotics daily which are helping her reverse age. Her everyday diet includes roti, simple dal, bhaji, and yogurt. She also swears by a homemade kadha made with organic turmeric, cloves, black pepper, ghee, ginger, and ajwain. Coconut water is an important part of her diet. She usually eats six small meals a day.