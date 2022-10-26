Lifestyle

5 easy dessert recipes to try on Bhai Dooj

Written by Sneha Das Oct 26, 2022, 10:54 am 2 min read

Bhai Dooj is incomplete without indulging in delicious sweets

Diwali is over and the festival of Bhai Dooj is here to celebrate the love-filled relationship between brothers and sisters. On this traditional festival, sisters put a tilak on their brother's forehead and pray for their health, happiness, and prosperity. This loving tradition is incomplete without indulging in delicious snacks and sweets. Here are five easy dessert recipes to try this Bhai Dooj.

Creamy dessert Badam ki phirni

First, finely chop almonds and soak rice for 15 minutes. Grind the rice into a paste with a little water. Boil milk along with sugar and cardamom powder. Once it boils, add the almonds and cook for two minutes. Add the rice paste and keep stirring until the milk thickens. Add rose water and stir again. Refrigerate and serve chilled.

Luscious texture Jaggery vermicelli

Add water to a pan and bring it to a boil. Once it starts boiling, add jaggery and cook well until it melts completely. Heat ghee in a kadhai and add the vermicelli and roast it well. Gradually add the jaggery liquid while stirring continuously. Add cardamom powder and sliced almonds and mix well. Garnish with more almonds and serve warm.

Laddoo recipe Gond ke laddoo

Toast dry fruits like pistachio, almond, and cashew in ghee. Next, shallow-fry the gond (edible gum) until it puffs up. Transfer nuts to a bowl, and add soaked raisins to it. Coarsely pound the gond and mix it with the nuts mixture. Roast whole wheat flour in ghee, add to the nut mixture along with cardamom powder, and shape it into laddoos.

Festive favorite Almond and rose kheer

Soak rice in water for 20 minutes. Boil milk in a heavy-bottomed pan and simmer till it's reduced to half. Add soaked rice and cook well until the mixture thickens. Add chopped almonds and sugar and cook for 15 minutes. Set aside to cool. Add rose water, mix well and refrigerate for some time. Garnish with roasted almond silvers and dried rose petals. Enjoy!

Special dessert Gulab jamun

One of the most popular festive sweets, these sweet balls will surely make the occasion of Bhai Dooj more special. Add khoya and flour to a bowl and mix well to prepare a smooth dough. Make small balls out of the dough. Boil together sugar, water, and saffron. Deep-fry the balls in oil, dip them into the sugar syrup, and serve hot.